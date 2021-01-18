Virgin River Star Addresses Charmaine Backlash: There Are Two Sides to the Story!

If you watched Virgin River Season 2, there's a good chance you have many thoughts about Charmaine.

The character has proven to be controversial with fans of Mel and Jack, the pair at the wheel of the most complicated relationship on the series.

While they haven't officially gotten together, the sparks have been flying ever since Mel first arrived in Virgin River.

Unfortunately, Charmaine is stuck in the middle, having revealed her pregnancy with Jack's child, a development that has divided fans.

Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine, spoke out about the role to TV Line and said that while fans voice their disdain for her character, they "still like me, and they think I play her well."

However, there are "some people who don't recognize that the character is not the actor," leading to some "weird interactions," the actress noted.

Charmaine appears to be the person preventing Jack and Mel from getting together because Jack has been vocal about not wanting a romantic relationship with Charmaine.

However, Jack was taking it slowly with Mel due to the simmering tension between her and Charmaine.

Charmaine is very much in love with Jack. It's been obvious since the beginning, but Jack is gravitating more towards Mel.

“Charmaine really wanted Jack to be her person, but his heart belongs to Mel," Hammersley said, adding:

"It’s been a tough go for Charmaine, but I can see why people just want her out of the way, because of the chemistry between Jack and Mel.”

It's unclear how this love triangle will shake out on Virgin River Season 3, especially given that Virgin River Season 2 Episode 10 closed with Jack bleeding out after being shot.

The good news is that the show will not fall prey to Netflix's recent wave of cancellations, having snagged a third season renewal.

Production is well underway, so we should be getting another fall 2021 launch date.

What are your thoughts on Hammersley's comments on the matter?

Catch the first two seasons of Virgin River on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.