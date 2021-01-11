WandaVision Speculation: Our Predictions for the First Disney+ MCU Show

The joy of being a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that it always manages to surprise you.

And if the mystery behind what's to come on the first MCU series on Disney+ is any indication, WandaVision is sure to be full of twists and turns that will blow our minds.

Sure, we know that Wanda and Vision are stuck in some sort of sitcom illusion that parades them through different decades of television, but we are missing answers to the two most important questions -- why and how?

The official series synopsis is as follows, "Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff, and Vision are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview, trying to conceal their powers.

"But as they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, the couple suspects things are not as they seem."

It sounds like an interesting premise, one that is vastly different from anything we have ever seen in this universe, but many parts of it don't make much sense.

Since it has been confirmed that WandaVision takes place after Avengers: Endgame and not when Wanda and Vision were on the run following Captain America: Civil War, we know that Vision is dead.

And it would be tough to bring him back to life after the way he went out. So how does he appear on this show?

There has been a bit of speculation among fans regarding Vision's living status, but the most logical explanation has to be that he is a part of the illusion that Wanda finds herself in.

Whether it's one that she was forced into by some greater evil or one that she created herself -- more on that later -- it's doubtful that Vision is actually alive and well.

But Wanda is the Scarlet Witch; maybe her magical powers include bringing the love of her life back from the dead?

It would be a sweet ending for the power duo, but happily ever afters are very rare in the MCU. Plus, if Wanda could somehow resurrect her lost loved ones, we would see Pietro Maximoff as well.

Or maybe we will see Quicksilver himself? Honestly, anything is possible when it comes to this expansive universe.

Now back to how Wanda and Vision got stuck in a variety of decade-themed sitcoms.

Some fans online are theorizing that Wanda -- consciously or unconsciously -- created this alternate universe-type situation herself out of her grief following Vision's death at the hand of Thanos.

It is quite plausible that Wanda, using her powers, conjured up this television trope scenario to keep Vision alive. But the more likely reasoning is that a villain is behind all of this. Because what is a Marvel production without a terribly fantastic bad guy (or gal)?

There has been no official announcement of the casting of a villain for the series. This villain might be someone big whose details have been kept under wraps.

Or it could be someone who is already confirmed to be starring on the series whose identity is just a red herring -- looking at you, Kathryn Hahn.

Marvel Studios has announced that WandaVision will directly tie into the upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen will again reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff.

One could theorize that this tie-in includes the aforementioned elusive villain.

But the fact that many sources have claimed that WandaVision is unlike anything Marvel Studios has ever produced before makes me hesitate to conjure up a villain for the show.

Could there actually not be a concrete, evil force that the heroes have to face? Is Wanda doing this to herself due to a mental breakdown à la the "House of M" comic?

Whoever or whatever this threat is that Wanda and Vision may or may not face on the Disney+ show, it is bound to be epic and set up the Marvel universe for years to come.

It was also announced that Monica Rambeau would star on the show, who first appeared as a child on Captain Marvel. She is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers' best friend.

Obviously, she is now played by an adult since it has been about thirty years since Captain Marvel's events took place.

But what exactly is she doing in Wanda and Vision's escape from reality?

Could she be trying to save them from the horrors of the sitcom world? Has she followed in the footsteps of her Aunt Carol and pursued a life of heroism?

If that's the case, I am so here for it. She was already a force to be reckoned with at eleven years old, and now it's time for her to kick even more butt.

Other cast members include Kat Dennings, reprising her role as Darcy Lewis, and Randall Park, reprising his role as Jimmy Woo.

The two of them are very random characters of the MCU. Darcy was the intern of Jane Foster, who was Thor's love interest, and Randall was Scott Lang's parole officer.

Maybe Darcy and Randall are also trying to rescue Wanda and Vision, or they're stuck in the sitcom world as well. But it's hard to theorize their exact roles in the story when there has been little to no footage of their characters in any of the trailers.

The combination of them with Wanda, Vision, and Monica, however, does not make a lot of sense, but that's probably the point of WandaVision.

When you look at the cast, you can probably guess that things are bound to get weird in the best way possible.

What do you think, Marvel Fanatics?

Is Vision back for good, or is he just a figment of Wanda's imagination? How will the series tie into the upcoming MCU films? And what and who are you looking forward to seeing on WandaVision?

Let me know in the comments!

WandaVision airs on January 15th on Disney+.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.