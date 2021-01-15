Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 5

at .

Did the SVU find out the truth?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 5, the gang was tasked with figuring out whether a role-play session on a camming site turned violent.

Getting Closer - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4

With two distinctly different takes on the events that transpired, they had to look to previous cases to find similarities.

Elsewhere, Carisi and Rollins continued to grow closer, proving that there was a connection between them.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 5 Quotes

Zoey: Someone recorded that? They're not supposed to.
Benson: They were concerned that you didn't want that.
Zoey: I didn't. I was raped. But I'm a cam girl. I thought if I went to the police, they would laugh at me.

Larry: Kendra never did a scene with anyone else before and the way she was crying at the end, I'd never seen her like that.
Fin: Why did you record it?
Larry: Well, I figured if it was an assault it would be good to have evidence. Kendra and I are really close.
Kat: Hmm: So you know her real name, her address, her phone number?
Larry: It's not like that. She's a cam girl. I do know she's in New York because during the pandemic one night, she applauded for the medical workers.
Fin: You ever try to find out where she lives, Larry?
Larry: I'm not a creep! Look, something bad happened to her. I tried to reach out to her last night. She took her room down.

