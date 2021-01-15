Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 5

Did the SVU find out the truth?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 5, the gang was tasked with figuring out whether a role-play session on a camming site turned violent.

With two distinctly different takes on the events that transpired, they had to look to previous cases to find similarities.

Elsewhere, Carisi and Rollins continued to grow closer, proving that there was a connection between them.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.