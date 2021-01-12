Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Lim manage to break free from the shackles of COVID-19?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6, the surgeon continued to struggle after recent events, and set out to help a young war veteran.

Meanwhile, Claire suggested a radical treatment that divided her colleagues, but how did she feel about the risks?

Elsewhere, Murphy declared he didn't want to treat any of the new residents.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.