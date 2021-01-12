Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Lim manage to break free from the shackles of COVID-19?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6, the surgeon continued to struggle after recent events, and set out to help a young war veteran.

Shaun's Refusal - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Claire suggested a radical treatment that divided her colleagues, but how did she feel about the risks?

Elsewhere, Murphy declared he didn't want to treat any of the new residents.

Claire: What do you think of Asher?
Lim: He's fine.
Claire: Too fine if you ask me.
Lim: I don't have time for too fine.
Claire: He's walking around like he didn't just lose a patient.
Lim: Good, smiling releases serotonin even if you feel miserable.
Claire: Denial isn't healthy.
Lim: Neither is dwelling on things you can't change.

Claire: What were you doing on your bike at that hour?
Lim: Heading to work, trying to prepare for my budget meeting with Glassman.

