Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did Nolan bounce back after multiple questionable choices?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2, the officer was assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station's reputation in the community.

Jackson's Not Happy - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2

Nyla accompanied him and had major reservations about what was being asked of her.

Meanwhile, a new threat emerged as the officers were already pushed to the limit, leading to a dangerous turn.

Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Bradford: Congratulations.
Chen: On what?
Bradford: On your first puppy. Every rookie adopts a puppy at some point. Someone they think they can save. Honestly, I’m surprised it took you this long.
Chen: Did you have a puppy?
Bradford: That’s not relevant here.

[To Chen] Even as parts, your car is worthless.

Bradford

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Kamar de los Reyes - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
Jackson's Not Happy - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
Jackson's New Training Officer - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
A New Assignment - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
Harper Looks Skeptical - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
Officers Bradford and Harper - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 3
  3. The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 2