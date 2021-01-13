Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 2

at .

Did Zoey manage to spend some time with Max?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2, she realized they were drifting apart and set out to make a plan.

Tobin appear - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2

But Mo and work problems threatened to get in the way.

Meanwhile, the Clarke family got a new guest when Emily's sister arrived on the scene to "help" with the baby.

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Zoey: Can we talk about something else?
Maggie: OK, did you and Max finally do it?
Zoey: That’s not exactly the conversation I had in mind, and could you be a little less comfortable talking about my sex life?
David: Ooh, are you talking about Zoey’s sex life?
Emily: Who was it? Max or Simon? Please say Simon.
David: But I feel like Max has put in so much more time.
Zoey: This family needs better boundaries.

Zoey: I needed this.
Max: Me too.
Zoey: No, I mean we have been hooking up for the last five minutes, and I haven’t even thought about my dad once.
Max: Yeah, maybe we should keep not thinking about him. Come here.
Zoey: What I mean to say is this is a nice distraction, you know, after living in heaviness for so long. I could really use a brief vacation, if that makes sense.
Max: Oh, that makes sense, and I’m happy to be your distraction, multiple times. If that’s what it takes.
Maggie: Who’s ready for “House Hunters”? Oh, Max, you’re in here. It’s great. Boys are allowed in here. I mean you’re a man, obviously, which is also great.
Zoey: Mom, do you think we could take a raincheck on TV night?
Maggie: Of course, of course. Have some popcorn in case you work up an appetite for whatever reason. I’m just going to turn the TV up so I can’t hear anything. I was never hear. Bye.
Zoey: Um, so where were we?
Max: I think back in junior high.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2

