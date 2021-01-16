What to Watch: The CW Shows Return, Walker Premieres & More!

Are you ready for some network television?

Oh, we know you are. Not only are you ready for that, but you're aching for more, more, more to watch, right?

This week is going to make you very happy. Check out what to watch this week.

Sunday, January 17

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

This is probably one of the most highly anticipated television returns after star Ruby Rose's stunning exit from the show last May after just one season as the titular Gotham City defender.

Stepping into the iconic cowl is newcomer Javicia Leslie, as Ryan Wilder, a woman with a traumatic past, amazing truths, and some kick-ass skills.

Meanwhile, there is significant fall-out from the disappearance of Kate Kane. What does it mean for those who love her as well as those who are just plain obsessed? *cough*ALICE*cough*

This is a new Batwoman with a new ethos and new look, but you can expect Gotham to be its usual insane self as Season 2 hits the ground running.

8/7c Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery (HMM)

In this third installment of the high-octane movie series, the island’s art scene is rocked by the murder of a prominent gallery manager related to the theft of coveted sculpture piece, Boat into Wind.

Retired detective Jeff W. Jackson once again teams up, “unofficially,” with Dr. Zee Madieras and Chief Madeiras to solve the shocking crime. The suspects' list is a mile long – even Jeff’s sailing buddy Don is implicated – and Jeff once again finds himself in the line of fire.

Not to mention, the new case derails his long-awaited dinner plans with Zee. As the pair’s investigation takes them to Boston, where Jeff was once shot in the line of duty, an old friend reveals a new lead in that case, and they discover that the art gallery murder might just be the veneer of a much more sinister and dangerous plot.

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

On the latest American Gods episode, Shadow explores his oddly welcoming new town before heading to Chicago to gather with the Old Gods on Koliada, an ancient Slavic festival.

At the Koliada, Wednesday reconnects with his oldest friend, and Salim mourns the unexpected end of his relationship with The Jinn.

When Shadow returns to Lakeside, he finds the town rocked by the disappearance of a teenage girl—and discovers that he is a suspect. Let the fun begin!

Monday, January 18

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

On the season premiere, Athena is just about ready to return to work after her horrific experience during 9-1-1 Season 2.

You know what that means, right? All hell is about to break loose, and Athena will find herself caught in the middle.

Our favorite first responders are back, as 9-1-1 Season 4 kicks off with a mudslide that's headed straight for the heart of Los Angeles.

The series will tackle COVID and several other hot button issues this season while also continuing to explore the personal lives of the 118 and beyond. It should be another great season, and we can't wait to cover it again this year!

9/8c 9-1-1: Lonestar (FOX)

There's a new medic in town, and it's the very best scenario for viewers.

Get your first look at the new season with the preview below, and then settle in for another bumpy ride with our 9-1-1 heroes!

Are you ready for two hours of nonstop excitement to begin your week?

Tuesday, January 19

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

After a fantastic season premiere, The Resident keeps up the momentum with another installment that will have fans talking.

Mina and the Raptor took a big step, but it may all come crashing down just as quickly when they have their first couple's quarrel.

Devon's loss will lead him down a deeper path and mission, and Chastain is facing one of its biggest challenges to date.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Our murder family is still struggling, but there are always cases to solve. A new murder case involving a priest in his house of worship consumes the team's time, and Malcolm consults with Martin yet again for some advice.

Meanwhile, Ainsley is piecing together that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding Gil.

And Gil and the team rallly behind JT in the aftermath of his scary experience with fellow law enforcement officers.

Wednesday, January 20

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

The first of the final three episodes of the teenage years of Riverdale kicks off with Prom!

Things do not go to plan this being Riverdale, and there are thrills and chills in the highly-anticipated first episode back.

Have a look at the trailer below and prepare to be stunned.

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

With the Drew crew fated to die, Nancy and her friends come to an agreement about how to take down Aglaeca before it's too late.

But there's also a new detective in town, one who wants to take Nancy down.

Eek! It's going to be fun!

Thursday, January 21

8/7c Walker (The CW)

Jared Padalecki takes on the titular role in this reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. Don't be shocked, but he's a Texas Ranger.

Husband, father, and son, Walker is a legend in the Rangers, but his world changes forever when his wife gets killed.

Fast forward ten months and Walker is returning home to a family he's neglected during a deep undercover mission. He needs to reconnect with his teenagers and learn to work with a new partner named Micki, not the Mickey that he expects.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

While over 10 months have passed since the conclusion of Legacies Season 2, not a single second has passed at the Salvatore School.

Yes, it's time to return and find out what the heck is going on with Hope and Landon, who were very much comatose when we last met them.

A new monster arrives, but who emerges as a formidable foe?

Friday, January 22

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Had this premiered about six months ago, it would have probably gone down a treat with fans of Legacies.

The series is set in a magic school and includes all of the teen drama tropes you can think of, but it's oddly worth watching.

At six episodes, it's an easy binge.

WandaVision (Disney+)

Continuing with the decade themed sitcom episodes, Wanda and Vision enter a world of color when the '70s arrive!

Tune in to find out what kind of mischief this unusual couple gets themselves into and for more information as to why they are stuck in a sitcom.

This isn't a preview for the exact episode, but you can catch helpful hints of the '70s within. So fun!

Servant (Apple TV+)

With Sean turning over a new leaf and Dorothy spiraling out of control, it's time to check in with Leanne and the mysterious cult.

Lots of revelations will come to light, and there are some scares.

Are you watching with us?

