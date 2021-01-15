Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Presses Pause: What's to Blame?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be going off the air in February to make way for two new comedies.

NBC announced Friday that Young Rock will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Kenan will debut immediately after on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson's life.

From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui star. ·

Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta's #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the "help" he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.

Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, and Don Johnson star.

The announcement means that, following its sixth episode of the season on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will go on hiatus and return in the spring.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 is off to a strong start, with the premiere setting an all-time series record with 3.0 million viewers in live-plus-same-day. That figure now currently stands at 4.7 million.

NBC is yet to schedule return dates for New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The former is likely to debut following the finale of Nurses, which should air sometime in February.

New Amsterdam typically airs out of This Is Us, but it has been known to air in the time period of the juggernaut.

