A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Charlatan

Remember when Diana proposed that she go along with Matthew to find Edward Kelly, and everyone was concerned that her magical studies would suffer?

Well, A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 proved that her real-life experience is enhancing her powers quite beautifully.

Not only does Diana have more control over her powers while on the road, but she's also got more strength in her relationship too.

It's impossible to express how much I miss Philippe already, but the visit with Emperor Rudolf was equally successful if not as mentally stimulating.

Matthew and Diana's time walking journey was two-fold.

First, they wanted to find a witch powerful enough to guide Diana while fully discovering her powers. Then they wanted to find the Book of Life. Both of those missions have been achieved, even if they're not fully complete.

Meeting Philippe and marrying Matthew has put wind into Diana's sails. She was already quite spirited before meeting Philippe, and when Matthew tried to curtail her innate curiosity and fiery personality during the visit, she resisted, going full bore ahead, instead.

It worked like a charm on A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 6, but Matthew still arrived in Austria, doubtful of his wife's skills.

Thankfully, she has learned how to reach him without making him cross (not that he was ever cross with Diana), and she pushes his buttons just enough that he gets on board with her instincts.

All of that came in quite handy as she allowed Emperor Rudolf to flirt with her mercilessly to see how far he would open the door to her inquiries.

Matthew: I didn't like the way he looked at you like a jewel he wanted to add to his collection.

Diana: Oh, I can handle a little clumsy flirting if it gets us closer to the book. Permalink: Oh, I can handle a little clumsy flirting if it gets us closer to the book.

Matthew was irked beyond measure at his Imperial Majesty's gall to impress himself upon Matthew's wife as he did. When hunting, he couldn't hold back any longer, manipulating a hunting bird to kill Rudolf's beloved bird, Artemis.

As an animal lover, that scene was tough to watch. It's bad enough that the birds (Falcons?) are used to kill another bird as sport, but when Matthew edged his to kill Artemis, it made me want to smack Matthew.

He was very close to doing something similar to Rudolf, which he revealed to Diana when they were safely away from him. The mere smell of Rudolf on Diana pushed him toward blood rage.

Matthew: You've never seen what it makes me do.

Diana: You won't hurt me.

Matthew: No! Not you, for you! I would wade through the blood of kings, queens, and emperors. I would stop at nothing to prevent that from happening to you. Permalink: No! Not you, for you! I would wade through the blood of kings, queens, and emperors. I would...

Diana's own rage, absolutely adorable when she stopped him in his path with the remainder that they were not done talking, was tempered when she realized how close he was to the edge.

It was a good time for her to learn that even Matthew knew she was not the person in danger. He does love her too much ever to harm her. But he would destroy anybody and anything on earth for her protection, even if she doesn't need his protection.

You are not defined by the worst things you've done. You're my husband and the most brilliant man I know. You are kind and gentle. Come back to me. You are Matthew de Clermont and stronger than this. Diana Permalink: You are not defined by the worst things you've done. You're my husband and the most brilliant...

I loved how she talked him down from that ledge, resulting in what must have been a lovemaking session if their fiery and passionate kiss afterward is any indication.

Gallowglass had earlier warned her about Matthew's blood rage again, but he also retreated when he saw how their little disagreement was going. Everyone who loves Matthew fully trusts her to keep him safe.

Doesn't that thought give you the warm fuzzies? She's made a lasting impression on everyone in his life.

All of this is important because when Diana and Matthew were invited to the castle again under the guise of Rudolf's apology, Matthew let Diana take the reins.

It had to kill him that she so readily took the medicinal from Rudolf. It bothered me, so I knew it bothered him. When Rudolf began talking of poison tongues and spies in his midst, making accusations of charlatans taking advantage of his generosity, I thought Diana had been poisoned.

But no, she was fully in control of the moment, making a mockery out of Rudolf's assessment that she was anything but the real deal. Until then, any time Rudolf mentioned vampires and witches, Diana laughed him off.

Rudolf: If I did have this book, why would I give it to you, a prying English spy and charlatan? [Diana turns a decorated snake on a glass to a real snake]

Diana: I am no charlatan.

Rudolf: You are magnificent! Anything you want. Anything!

Diana: Show me the book. Permalink: Show me the book.

She was ready to use what had as a last resort, and it worked. Rudolf could hardly contain his excitement at Diana's powers. He still didn't quite understand who he was dealing with, though.

That much was apparent when he suggested Matthew take the useless, ranting Edward Kelly and leave because Diana would be his new favorite possession.

Edward Kelly was a bit of a ranting lunatic, but being in possession of the Book of Life likely made him that way. Diana has a special attachment to it, but who knows what it does to someone who doesn't?

It took Matthew no time to realize that the book was not what he expected.

This book is made from the skin of creatures. Witches, demons, vampires. The ink is made from our blood, the pages are bound together with our hair! I'm sorry, Diana, but this is more like a book of death. Matthew Permalink: This book is made from the skin of creatures. Witches, demons, vampires. The ink is made from...

There will be a lot to learn about the text, including why it's made of creatures. My impression is that the book has to be made from creatures to ensure that its secrets are revealed only to the creatures that the book wants to share its revelations.

Hunting the book also connected Diana with Benjamin, who was not who he said. Book readers know who he is and why he's trailing Diana and Matthew. In due time, his presence will make much more sense.

Pierre and Francois just showing up during the visit to Emperor Rudolf seemed downright odd. But what's worse is that if Jack is suffering from being apart from his found family, he's going to be in for a world of hurt. It's highly unpleasant to think about it.

But what I'm most thankful for is how present Gallowglass was, finally.

He's larger than life, and his connection with Diana in the books is a highlight. Steven Cree is surprisingly effective in the role despite his stature. Although he's known as Jenny's husband, Ian, on Outlander, he elicits not an ounce of any past characters with his portrayal of Gallowglass.

The more of Gallowglass and his big grin, the better.

That's about all I have for this one!

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8 takes us back to the future again as some smarmy characters get too close to uncovering where Matthew and Diana are hiding and what's going on with respect to the de Clermont family and blood rage.

Should we be concerned?

Share your thoughts on the latest episode below!

