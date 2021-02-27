A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Louder than Words

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8

On A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8, we traveled from the past back to the future as Diana couldn't make a direct connection to the Book of Life.

It wasn't for lack of trying on Emily's part, but by the end of the episode, worries had stacked up against the witch and her high magic.

And in keeping with the theme of connection, another perfect match was made when Marcus refused to give up on Phoebe, giving her just enough information to do what she does best.

After learning about the blood rage coursing through his veins on A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 4, Marcus was ready to chuck it all away. Well, all of it except for Phoebe.

Nothing felt right to Marcus after learning that he'd been lied to his entire vampire life. He came into existence well after Philippe used Matthew as an assassin to kill every one of their kind to protect the secret, Matthew, and Ysabeau.

I've thought about it some more, and it makes terrible sense that Philippe used Matthew to kill others like him. That way, nobody would suspect that he carried the trait. The more Philippe did to take on the burden of ending the rage with his family, the less likely they'd be discovered.

Marcus wasn't in a mood to consider the whys of his situation. He couldn't see beyond the framework of his life built with those lies. If he considered embracing his humanity and turning his back on creatures, working harder to get Phoebe into his life made sense.

Phoebe has a natural inquisitive impulse. It makes her good at her job, and it also makes her a perfect partner for Marcus.

As soon as she had the Knights of Lazarus medallion in her hand, she was on the hunt for answers. After all, Marcus was sticking with his story. She couldn't be that bad a judge of character.

She had almost reached an understanding of Marcus that would take her to his door again, but it was Domenico's presence that solidified her resolve.

Domenico: Where did you get that?

Once she believed Marcus and his story of vampirism, everything else fell into place.

And it never stops being fun watching someone processing what it means to have lived so long. She connected the dots between his family photos and even timed him as he used his stealth to get some salted caramel ice cream after they made love.

Nothing says this is a match made in heaven more than how ardently she got on board with his position as Grand Master. She guided him into accepting the challenge to use the position to change the future.

Linking his love for all creatures and fighting in the revolutionary war as the basis of her argument was brilliant, and it was all Marcus needed to stop fussing with his life and take control of it.

Miriam had told him that Matthew's actions speak louder than words. Handing the Knight to Marcus meant that Matthew had great confidence in his son to do right by the organization.

It's kismet that Margaret was born just as he accepted his responsibility, as it gave him a living, breathing reason to ensure things change.

And that change can't come fast enough. If Agatha hadn't entered the hospital room when she did, Knox might have gotten away with Margaret so that witches could raise their own kind.

The allegories to the present day are always afoot on A Discovery of Witches, and that humanity excels technologically but falters socially is right on the mark.

It didn't stop vampire Gerbert and witch Knox from knocking their heads together to find Matthew and Diana and get their hands on the three pages of the Book of Life that Edward Kelley supposedly set aside for creatures -- one each for witches, vampires, and daemons.

They had gotten close enough to realize that Ysabeau likely had one of the pages in her possession, and the timing of that couldn't be worse given Emily's dabbling in high magic.

Sarah decided to work with her love rather than against her, but her being along for the ride didn't do Emily any favors.

Is it me, or does Sarah seem incredibly naive about a lot of things? She's a powerful witch, but she lunged at the image of Rebecca in the smoke. Who would do that with her understanding of the craft?

And since Sarah was worried that Emily might be letting in a dark spirit that was tricking her to gain entry into this world, it was very poor form to make a mess of their situation like that.

But I don't think it's the high magic they need to fear. Gerbert could make a nuisance out of himself, and even though he and Knox act like a couple of stooges with their powers, Sarah and Emily seemed a bit like Lucy and Ethel.

At the same time that Emily's spell was disrupted, Diana was having a terrible nightmare. Waking abruptly, she could feel that something wasn't right. And if she could feel something through their distance in time, then it must be pretty significant.

Will his newfound confidence and belief that he can change the world with the Knights of Lazarus allow Marcus to enact change in advance of the attacks planned by varying members of the Council?

I have faith that when this sprawling family and their friends and family work together, they can accomplish anything. But I don't believe they can do it without sacrifice. Changing the future for all creatures will come with a price tag.

Whether that's bloodshed or a loss of some other kind or they can get away with compromise will come as the series proceeds.

