All American Spinoff Starring Geffri Maya in the Works at CW

The CW is moving forward with its expansion of All American.

The network on Monday picked up a backdoor pilot of its hit drama series, which recently returned with record ratings.

All American: Homecoming is the name of the potential series and will focus on Geffri Maya's recurring character, Simone Hicks, as well as a new athlete.

Simone is a tennis hopeful, while the new person is an elite baseball player from Chicago.

Together, they will deal with the high stakes of college sports while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at college.

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll will executive-produce and write the potential spinoff, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Robbie Rogers, who work on the original series, will be back for the new chapter.

This marks the third backdoor pilot The CW has ordered this season. The network previously ordered a backdoor pilot of Painkiller, which is set to air as an episode of Black Lightning.

It will star Black Lightning's Jordan Calloway.

Meanwhile, Tom Swift is a backdoor pilot that will air out of the sophomore series Nancy Drew.

All American has grown exponentially throughout its run on The CW, with the series going from one of the network's lowest-rated shows to one of its highest.

All American Season 3 is currently ranked #2 out of the network's 16 shows and is up almost 42% in the demo vs. its previous season.

It makes sense then that the network would want to fast-track an expansion of the franchise.

The series currently airs with Black Lightning, but with that series wrapping this season, it's possible The CW could pair up the two All American shows should the college-set spinoff get a formal pickup to series.

The backdoor pilot route appears to be the new norm at The CW. Last season, the network had backdoor pilots of Green Arrow & the Canaries and The 100 prequel.

While fans waited a long time to find out what became of the Arrow spinoff, it was a good way to introduce fans to a new part of the universe.

Unfortunately, that series did not get a pickup, and the jury is still out on The 100.

The CW was forced to postpone much of its 2020-21 original programming to January due to the pandemic.

The network opted for acquisitions from other networks, which did help keep the lights on, but all eyes appear to be on bringing normalcy back to the network.

All American's rise in the ratings has been attributed to the rich Netflix streaming deal the network once had with the streamer.

This new show would not go to Netflix and would be kept on The CW's on-demand service, before landing on HBO Max down the line.

