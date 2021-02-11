And Just Like That: HBO Boss on Samantha's Sex and the City Revival Absence

The absence of Kim Cattrall on HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival has been the topic of many conversations ever since the project was announced.

Cattrall had been vocal about not wanting to return to that world, but fans have been calling out for her return.

Unfortunately, Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha and Samantha will not be a part of this story, and HBO exec Casey Bloys has touched on how the series will write her out.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave," Casey Bloys explained in an interview with TV Line.

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start," he continued.

"So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life."

"They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York," he added.

"So, it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Indeed, life goes on, and people fade out of your life, but at least it seems that Samantha is not getting an off-screen death.

Instead, it seems like she will be off living her life.

Sarah Jessica Parker claimed that she did not dislike Cattrall when the series was ordered.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.” Parker wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who thought the supposed feud between her and Cattrall was the reason the actress sitting out of the revival.

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

"I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," Cattrall said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said in a recent interview with Variety.

"You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

"Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today." "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker wondered.

"What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column?"

"Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.