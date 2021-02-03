Big Sky Star Reacts to Dark Twist in Latest Episode

Big Sky is now slowing down.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 7 delivered several stunning twists, but the one that stuck out the most was Ronald killing his mother, Helen.

If you watch Big Sky online, you know Helen conceded that her son was too far gone and that it was time to turn him in for his crimes.

Unfortunately for Helen, Ronald killed her before she got the chance.

In a new interview with TV Line, who plays Helen, said that "the tide was beginning to turn" long before her death.

"At first, she was the power broker of the whole thing and could chastise him and make him slink away," Mahaffey told the outlet.

"In that very episode where he ultimately kills her, do you remember the scene where she goes to his truck? And he screams at her to get out? It was scary."

"She got it. He throttled her a couple of episodes before that," she continued.

"So the tide was beginning to turn. Yeah, she was scared. Even watching it, I knew what was coming, and I was like, 'Ooh, that's terrible!'"

Mahaffey also revealed that she was unaware of how the storyline would play out when she signed up to appear on the show.

She liked the way that the show delved deep into controlling relationships between family members.

"Parents… have agendas to make their children perfect," the actress said.

"I appreciated it, ultimately, when my daughter – who was a very good little girl, didn't get all rebellious when people said she would."

"She was late to that party. But then she did start to rebel."

"I realized that's a good thing. I think kids should. And Helen, she just took this weak boy and kept stressing her idea of how to be in the world, and just warped the heck out of him."

"It's not always completely the parents' fault, there's society in there, right?"

Big Sky has been a fast-paced thriller since its November debut, and the series has taken a lot of risks.

It killed off someone who was supposed to be the series lead in its series premiere, solidifying itself as one of the most shocking series on TV.

But it's certainly exciting to think about where the show could go next. Ronald, for all intents and purposes, is being pursued by the law.

He was found to be in Merilee's home at the close of the most recent episode, and now Cassie and Jenny are very much trying to find him.

"Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy," reads the logline for Big Sky Season 1 Episode 8.

"With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far."

Have a look at the promo and hit the comments with your thoughts on that twist.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.