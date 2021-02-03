CMT Severs Ties With Morgan Wallen After Use of Racial Slur

Cable network CMT is cutting all ties with Morgan Wallen, following his use of the N-word in a recently surfaced video.

“After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms,” CMT announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The country music star was caught on video this past weekend, arriving home in Nashville after a night out with friends.

In the video shared by TMZ, the artist and his friends are visibly intoxicated.

As The Voice contestant stumbles toward his home, he tells someone to watch over someone in his group.

He also says the following:

Take care of this pussy-ass motherf--ker... take care of this pussy-ass ...

He used the racial slur at the end of the above sentence.

This is not the first time Wallen has been in the media for all the wrong reasons.

He was set to appear on an episode of Saturday Night Live last year, but he was caught on video partying without a mask, and was subsequently dropped from the episode.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said in a statement issued to TMZ.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

His music was subsequently pulled from Cumulus Media.

According to Variety, Cumulus sent a directive to the program directors of its 400-plus stations with the header “MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

The message read: “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur."

"Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.”

