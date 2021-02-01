Dustin Diamond Death: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez Lead Tributes to Saved by the Bell Co-Star

The Saved by the Bell cast is in mourning following the death of Dustin Diamond.

Diamond, who was best-known for playing the role of Screech on the series, died after a battle with cancer.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, took to Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

"Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

"I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing," Tiffani Thiessen wrote on Instagram.

"Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."

"Dustin, you will be missed my man," said Mario Lopez, alongside photos of the pair on Instagram. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..."

Diamond was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer less than a month ago after being admitted to hospital due to pain all over his body.

A post on his official Facebook page revealed the diagnosis on January 14.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," the post read.

“Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

The post also called for fans to send a card or letter.

"We ask at this time no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn’t what it’s for. We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time," the post said.

"All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

But earlier today, it was revealed that Dustin had passed away.

“We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma," his rep revealed in a statement today.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer."

"He did not have to live submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Diamond first played the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers, on the 1988 Disney Channel series, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, before reprising it in the Saved by the Bell franchise.

The original series aired from 1989 to 1993, and the star also appeared in multiple spinoffs.

Saved by the Bell returned in the form of a revival last year, but Diamond was not approached to return.

Instead, his absence was explained as Screech living on the International Space Station.

May he rest in peace.

