Elite Season 5 Ordered at Netflix With More New Cast Members

The trials and tribulations of the students at Las Encinas will continue to be charted at Netflix.

The streamer on Thursday officially ordered a fifth season of the Spanish-language drama Elite, well in advance of its Season 4 premiere.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, but Deadline revealed that the fifth season will also bring another two new cast members into the fold in Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas), but no character details were revealed.

Elite typically likes to keep viewers in suspense when new additions are announced due to the nature of the series.

Each season follows a new mystery in a similar vein to Big Little Lies, with the characters being quizzed by the police about the events.

Elite was renewed for Season 4 in May last year, but production was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the series finishing filming much later than originally planned.

As a result, fans are still awaiting a premiere date, but according to rumors, it will be launching within the next six weeks.

Andrés Velencoso (Velvet Colección, Edha), Manu Rios (El Chiringuito de Pepe), Carla Díaz (El Príncipe), Martina Cariddi (Mientras dure la guerra), Pol Granch, and Diego Martín (Velvet, Familia) are all new cast members for the fourth season.

Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

Álvaro Rico is out as Leopoldo "Polo" Benavent Villada after the events of Season 3, which followed a How to Get Away With Murder-esque killing that resulted in his character being, well, dead.

Mina El Hammani played Nadia Shanaa in the first three seasons, but her character exited alongside Danna Paola's as Lucrecia "Lu" Montesinos Hendrich to attend university in New York.

We should probably expect updates about them given that their closest friends will still be a part of the ensemble.

Ester Expósito will also not be back as Carla Rosón Caleruega. She quit town in the season three finale after putting her father in his place, leaving Samuel heartbroken.

Finally, Jorge López previously revealed that he didn't think he would be playing Valerio Montesinos Rojas during the fourth season, and given that he's not a part of the cast announcement, we're inclined to agree.

What are your thoughts on the news, Elite fanatics?

Are you surprised the show is forging ahead with even more new cast members?

Do you think it should end soon?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.