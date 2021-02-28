Exclusive Sneak Peek at TNT's Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6 "Miles and Miles From Snowpiercer"!

Attention, all passengers!

Prepare to brace as we depart the train for the Breslauer Weather Station!

Fans (and Fanatics) of TNT's post-apocalyptic survivor story, Snowpiercer, have been riveted by the current season which has introduced the larger-than-life person of the Creator, the Great Engineer himself, Joseph Wilford, brought (back) to stunning life by the preeminent Sean Bean.

Standing in the way of him retaking Snowpiercer as his personal kingdom are our two central protagonists of Snowpiercer Season 1: Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the leader of the Tailie Revolution; and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the head engineer who stole the train from Wilford the night they departed Chicago, seven years ago.

But, as of Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 3, Wilford has been physically rid of Melanie as she leapt off of Snowpiercer in the middle of the Rocky Mountains to attempt to reach the Breslauer Weather Station, where she would collect the data from Snowpiercer's weather balloons and map out a location for a post-Freeze colony.

Season 2 recently reached its midway point with Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5 and its suddenly violent and tragic final scenes.

Next, the show takes us back in time to Melanie and her adventures in getting to and surviving at the station.

The genius of the upcoming "Many Miles From Snowpiercer" is that we not only get to see the world outside the train, but we also get to see the world BEFORE the train.

Alone -- truly and utterly -- for the first time in seven years, Melanie is at the mercy of the elements AND her own mind.

With nothing but time on her hands, she spends much of it thinking back to how it all started.

This is HUGE. Except for the Night Car "therapy" sessions we saw in Season 1, we have had very few glimpses of the world before The Freeze.

And it's BEAUTIFUL.

As you see in the exclusive clip below, after a season and a half of icy barrenness, the sunlit flyover footage of Chicago has a fantastical and dreamlike quality to it.

Even more fascinating is the relationship between Wilford and Melanie revealed in the clip.

In the time before she stole his train, they are congenial, relaxed, even friendly.

They are colleagues and professionals who have created something bigger than themselves.

And yet, even in those golden, glowing days, they see things very differently.

Melanie touches the controls and panels of Snowpiercer with the reverence and affection one would approach something holy and alive.

Wilford refers to the train as something "put together" by Melanie. It might've been his dream but it's still just a thing.

And while Wilford is concerned with the definition of "created" and who will get the credit for Snowpiercer, Melanie questions the word "eternal" and whether they'll be able to fulfill the promises they made in building this last ark of humanity.

If it was only a suspicion before, we can see here that Wilford's vision might be grand, but the focus is always on himself.

In contrast, Melanie's eyes are locked on the future.

There are many other scenes like this to look forward to as Melanie shoulders the responsibility for the science that will assure humanity's post-Snowpiercer future.

It is a powerful narrative, filled with sheer determination, and Connelly delivers an amazing performance.

In the meanwhile, enjoy this sneak peek at this week's episode and into the history of the partnership that created Snowpiercer.

And be sure to meet us back here after the show airs to respond to our review and to discuss its shocking final scene!

Snowpiercer airs on TNT Mondays at 9/8c.

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.