Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 6

at .

Did Melanie survive?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6, the drama was at an all-time high when she escaped from the train after the latest twist from Wilford.

Mr. Wilford - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6

We also got to take a trip to the past as Melanie made a fateful decision that landed her on the train in the first place.

Elsewhere, a surprising twist on the train changed everything for the remaining people aboard.

Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

In the Old Time, the future seemed multi-faceted. We had careers, families, personal aspirations. Places to go, friends to see, bucket lists. The hum of human dreams we took for granted. But we were sleepwalking, just one step away from trading all those possible futures for the shared fate of The Freeze.

Melanie

This cold isn't something we can tame. We did this to our climate. Now, only the Earth herself can restart her warm heart. I believe we can find her pulse again. And my biggest fear isn't dying out here. It's that the cold-hearted among us will crush that hope before I can prove it.

Melanie

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6 Photos

Engineer Cavill - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
Pouring the Toast - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
In the Driver's Seat - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
Melanie Knows - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
The Toast - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
In Love With Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
  1. Snowpiercer
  2. Snowpiercer Season 2
  3. Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6
  4. Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 6