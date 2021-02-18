FBI International Spinoff in the Works at CBS

Dick Wolf's reign on broadcast is showing no signs of slowing down.

The super producer is poised to add another series to his impressive resume by expanding the wildly successful FBI franchise.

Deadline is reporting that the third series in the FBI universe will be titled FBI: International and is currently in the "dealmaking stages."

Derek Haas is attached to pen the script and will serve as EP alongside Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney.

The series will be produced by Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios.

Haas is well-known for his work on the One Chicago universe, as well as movies such as 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Double, Wanted, and Overdrive.

Talk of a third FBI series has been going on for some time.

"We are always talking to Dick [Wolf] and Dick is always bouncing ideas off of us and I can’t rule anything out," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline at the time in May 2020.

Wolf's franchises on the small screen at the moment include One Chicago, Law & Order: SVU, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and the soon-to-premiere Law & Order: Organized Crimes.

If CBS opts to go the One Chicago and Law & Order route, the trio of FBI shows could air on the one night.

It's unclear whether it will be introduced by way of a backdoor pilot or if there is something else in the cards.

As with any in-development project, there's no guarantee it will even hit the air.

The news comes as CBS is making renewal and cancellation decisions on existing shows, with the network canceling both NCIS: New Orleans and Mom after seven and eight seasons apiece.

There are also unconfirmed reports that NCIS could be gearing up to say goodbye if Mark Harmon does not agree to return.

A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that CBS will axe the series after 18 seasons if the star walks away.

Still, these are unconfirmed reports, and a lot can change between now and May.

What we do know is that the NCIS franchise is likely adding a new show to its ranks next season in NCIS: Hawaii, a new spinoff that will be set in, you guessed it, Hawaii.

No plot or cast details for that show have been revealed.

CBS is also reportedly working on a CSI limited series revival featuring returning stars William Peterson and Jorja Fox and several new additions.

The network has not announced the project, but it has been in development for several months. With the cast locked in, it's only a matter of time before the project goes straight-to-series.

