Jesse Williams Responds to Grey's Anatomy End Date Rumors

Jesse Williams is opening up about those rumors that Grey's Anatomy is ending soon.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has all the makings of a final season, with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith battling COVID-19 and meeting with deceased friends on a beach-like setting.

While rumors have suggested that this could be the final season, Williams thinks the show should end with a huge celebration.

"I think the show is too important to go out without a damn parade," Williams told Entertainment Tonight.

"Without us really knowing and having a real finale season where these writers are so overworked and depressed and in a rat race to try and get material out without all this uncertainty, that’s not the ideal scenario."

Pompeo's contract is up this season, and the actress teased that this very well could be the end of the show in an interview with Variety.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet, but the truth is, this year could be it.”

Williams admitted that everything is still up in the air, and there really is no indication when the series will wrap.

"I think they, and all of us, kind of deserve to have the time and space to map out how to end," he said. "It’s just a flattering way of saying I hope not."

Chandra Wilson previously told ET that there had been numerous conversations about how the season will end, but it was proving to be complicated.

"I know from a creative standpoint there have been many 'This is how the season would end' conversations and then they all end up [not happening] because of a myriad of reasons."

"Because the network's not ready, the studio's not ready, the fanbase isn't ready, the numbers are too good, all of those things," Wilson said.

"Collectively, they've decided we're not going to put an end on it. We're just going to wait and see."

Indeed, the series remains a blockbuster in the ratings. It is still one of the biggest shows on TV.

"I've got to say, we have found a way to have really highly concentrated, dense episodes towards the middle of the season with a lot of this incredible combination of loss and joy and progress in these characters' lives," Williams said of the new episodes on the way.

"But when [we] come back, yeah, it's going to be fairly terrifying and exhilarating."

Since December, the series has been off the air and is (finally!) set to return on March 11.

Ten episodes remain from the initial 16 episode order, but it has previously been reported that this number could drop depending on how production is constrained due to the pandemic.

