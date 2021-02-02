Joss Whedon's The Nevers Gets Trippy First Trailer

HBO's new drama series The Nevers has a trailer, and it's gives off a cinematic vibe.

The series will debut this April with six-episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the "Touched": people - mostly women - who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing.

Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.

They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of... well, pretty much all the forces - to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

The Nevers is created and executive produced by Joss Whedon; executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, and Philippa Goslett.

The series landed the greenlight from HBO back in 2018.

“We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than THE NEVERS with which to welcome him to the HBO family," said HBO President, Casey Bloys in a statement at the time.

"We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of THE NEVERS, to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers."

"We’re honored that Joss chose HBO as the place to build his ambitious new world and we are excited to get started.” “I honestly couldn’t be more excited. THE NEVERS is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO," said Whedon.

"Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It’s been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration."

"I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

However, Whedon exited The Nevers in November 2020.

“We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of ‘The Nevers’ and look forward to its premiere,” said the premium cabler in a statement to Variety.

Whedon said that his departure was due to being unable to meet “the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic,” in a statement of his own.

“This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer," he said.

"I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change,” Whedon added.

“I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

Have a look at the trailer below.

