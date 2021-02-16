Legacies Preview: Trapped in a Slasher Flick!

Hope Mikaelson has lost a lot of people.

She's lost her mother, her father, her uncle, to name a few.

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 4, she lost her boyfriend, Landon, immediately after their first time having sex.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Landon turned into a slime that resembled the stuff inside the Malivore pit, leaving a shocked Hope to question what was happening.

But what's on tap for Legacies Season 3 Episode 5, the episode that was supposed to be the first episode of the season?

"After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick," reads the official synopsis.

"Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future," it concludes.

We know from the promo that Hope is very much trying to assess what happened to Landon and that the box will return in some capacity.

"Ready player one," Hope says as she heads into the latest game, but what will she encounter on her travels?

The therapy box was used before and had the other characters, but, surprisingly, the photos show multiple other characters with them not taking part this time.

Taking Hope to a slasher flick should be fun, but what answers will she get about Landon's mysterious death?

The good news for M.G. and Lizzie fans is that they are finally trying to spend time with each other. Since the beginning, MG has had a thing for Lizzie, but Lizzie has not had the same feelings ... until recently.

Then there's Josie, who had a chance encounter with Ethan that gave her some food for thought. As you will recall, Josie was the reason Ethan's arm was broken, an act that changed the trajectory of his life forever.

With Josie leaving her dark arc behind, it looks like she will be headed to Mystic Falls High for the foreseeable future.

Legacies continues Thursday ay 9/8c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.