Michelle Trachtenberg on Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations: 'We Know What He Did'

Michelle Trachtenberg is standing with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars.

The actress, who played Dawn Summers for three seasons on the supernatural drama, has spoken out in support of Charisma Carpenter, who released a statement on Thursday calling out Joss Whedon for allegedly creating a "hostile and toxic" work environment on the series and its spinoff, Angel.

"While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram in a statement of her own, which Trachtenberg later responded to.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out," Gellar continued.

"Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this," she wrote in the caption. "Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate."

"We know what he did," Trachtenberg captioned the post. "Behind. The. Scenes."

Carpenter — who starred as Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 1999 and its spinoff series Angel until 2004 — accused Whedon of making repeated threats to fire her and efforts to "alienate" her from her co-stars, as well as causing problems on the set while she was pregnant.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," Carpenter began in her statement.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me and alienate me from my peers.

The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer," Carpenter added. "It is with a beating, heavy heard that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

One of the alleged incidents found Carpenter being asked by Whedon whether she was keeping the baby. Carpenter said he also called her "fat" to her colleagues.

"He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she said.

Carpenter revealed in her statement that she wanted to speak out after the allegations Ray Fisher leveled against Whedon last summer.

"I feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to Ray and others for remaining private about my experience with Joss and the suffering it has caused me," Carpenter wrote, revealing that she was a part of the investigation into Whedon last year.

"It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake."

"Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%," said fellow Buffy actress Amber Benson.

"There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter."

