Mom: Coming to an End!

Mom will only have a short run without Anna Faris.

CBS on Wednesday announced that the hit comedy series will end its run with its current eighth season.

What's more, the last-ever episode has been scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 9.8c.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives."

"We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

The news comes less than a year after Faris announced she was quitting the show ahead of Season 8, leaving fans stunned.

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

The announcement is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that Mom remains a decent performer for CBS.

“Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery," producers Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

"We are deeply proud of the Mom cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told.”

The news broke just hours after it was revealed that The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts, Abishola had landed renewals for next season.

CBS has yet to decide on fellow comedies Young Sheldon, B Positive, and The Unicorn, but more details should be revealed in the coming months.

"Bonnie must learn to adjust without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy, around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, she focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam, and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up," reads the logline for the final season.

"Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill, the overly emotional Wendy and her foster sister, Tammy, who was recently released from prison."

"Collectively, they help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them."

The cast also includes Jaime Pressly (Jill), Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie), Beth Hall (Wendy), William Fichtner (Adam), and Kristen Johnston (Tammy).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.