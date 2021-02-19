South Park is returning to TV screens much sooner than planned.

Comedy Central today announced a new one-hour special event of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning series South ParQ (Yep, it's going by that now).

The hour-long supersized episode titled South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central with two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The premiere will simulcast on MTV2.

The new episode follows cable's #1 scripted telecast of 2020, South ParQ's The Pandemic Special, which will be rebroadcasted at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Premiering on September 30, 2020, The Pandemic Special was the highest-rated episode in 7 years, with 4.4 million total viewers for the night.

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.

Going forward, all-new episodes will be available to stream in HD exclusively on South ParQ Studios, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App immediately following the west coast airing.

The series initially launched on August 13, 1997.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South ParQ. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning South ParQ. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are Producers.

Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South ParQ Digital Studios. South ParQ's Web site is SouthParQ.com.

South Park's future was never in doubt, with the series nabbing a multi-year renewal in 2019 which will keep it on the air throigh 2022.

The good news is that the ratings are rising for the series again, so it should go on as long as the creative minds behind it want to keep it around.

Have a look at the full trailer below:

