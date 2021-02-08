The Equalizer Trailer: Can Robin Even the Odds?

How will The Equalizer follow up a strong premiere?

By jumping right back in to deliver more high-octane action.

CBS dropped a trailer for the rest of The Equalizer Season 1 following Sunday's series premiere, and, boy, we're in for a treat.

As the questions from Robin's family continue to mount, her pursuit to even the odds and give people the justice they deserve takes a hard turn.

Aunt Fry starts to question Robin when she realizes her niece is leaving the house in the dead of night, and it makes sense.

Who would go out in the middle of the night?

Aunt Fry is all about honesty, so it's clear this will create a moral conflict for Robin.

It also won't help matters that Delilah also starts to wonder what her mother is getting up to, and given the way Robin hit out at her daughter for lying on The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1, it's going to get tough.

But Robin is too driven by her thirst to save people who wouldn't usually be saved, and her message of support at the end of the premiere appears to be a big hit, at least according to the trailer.

The true test will be whether the cases manage to live up to the first or if they will be too similar to keep viewers tuned in every single week.

The trailer also zeroes in on the tension between Marcus and Robin. Marcus wants to get to the bottom of how Robin always seems to save the day, especially when he can find nothing about her in the FBI database.

The series stars Queen Latifah (Star), Chris Noth (Law & Order), Tory Kittles (Colony), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), Liza Lapira (Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23), and Adam Goldberg (The Jim Gaffigan Show).

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

The Equalizer continues Sundays at 8/7c.

