The Flash: Barry Allen Fights to Save Iris in Epic Season 7 Trailer

It's Barry Allen against the Mirrorverse in the first trailer for The Flash Season 7.

At the end of the pandemic-shortened The Flash Season 6, Mirror Mistress/Eva McCulloch escaped from the Mirrorverse, leaving poor Iris trapped there, while Sue Dearborn was framed for her husband's murder.

The rest of the team were trying to find a way to prevent the inevitable:

The loss of Barry's speed.

In the newly released trailer, Barry attempts to battle the Mirror Mistress, despite his speed fizzling out.

With the return of Caitlin/Killer Frost, there may be another way to take the villain down, but how will all of this affect Iris?

With the series being shut down early last season, some of the storylines will now be carried over to the new season, and the showrunner thinks that fans should pay close attention to the teasers.

"When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven," Eric Wallace said at DC FanDome last year.

"So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers, all over the place."

Here is The CW's official logline for The Flash Season 7.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master.

But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart. Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”), Eric Wallace (“Teen Wolf,” “Eureka”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale”).

The logline was released ahead of Sawyer's firing from the series.

The new season was initially slated to debut Tuesday, February 23, but it has now been postponed by a week to accomodate the XL Superman & Lois premiere.

Watch the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.