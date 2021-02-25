The Game Revival, The Challenge: All-Stars Ordered at Paramount+

The is being saved from cancellation, once again.

The beloved series is being picked up at Paramount+ to air exclusively on the revamped streaming service.

A continuation of the series was first teased at The CW when it was said to be in development back in 2019.

Unfortunately, the network bailed on the project, but now it will live on as an original on Paramount+.

“This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knucklehead new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love,” read the description of The CW's new take on the franchise.

“When it premiered on @BET, @TheGameBET broke records. The sitcom is back on #ParamountPlus to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” Paramount+ said of the news on Twitter.

The Game was a spinoff of Girlfriends and initially aired on The CW for three seasons. It was canceled as the network exited the comedy genre but returned to record ratings on BET a few years later.

It lasted six seasons on the cable network and said goodbye in 2015.

It's unclear how many original stars will be a part of the project, but it's likely it will be a mix of old and new cast members.

Coby Bell is attached to reprise his role of footballer Jason Pitts along with Brandy as Pitt’s ex-wife Chardonnay.

Meanwhile, fans of MTV's The Challenge will have to sign up to Paramount+ to watch the in-the-works All-Stars edition that will bring back the “most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge all stars from the original Real World and Road Rules”

Yes, the series will bring back many original cast members, meaning there will be no Big Brother stars.

The grand prize for this iteration is $500,000. It's unclear how this will rollout, but it's likely to be a weekly thing.

Additionally, a reboot of Road Rules will introduce viewers to a new roster of “Road Warriors.”

Per the synopsis, “these strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location."

"They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.”

Elsewhere, RuPaul will have a huge presence on the rebranded streaming service, with All-Stars 6 moving from VH1 to Paramount+.

As if that wasn't enough, Queen of the Universe will put drag queens from all over the world against each other.

What are your thoughts on all this scoop?

Will you follow all of these shows to streaming?

Hit the comments below.

