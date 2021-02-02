Tori Spelling Mourns Dustin Diamond: 'Before David and Donna, There Was Screech and Violet'

Tori Spelling is mourning the loss of Saved by the Bell's Dustin Diamond, who died Monday at 44.

Spelling was a cast member on Saved by the Bell in 1990, playing Violet, Screech's girlfriend.

"My 1st onscreen love Dustin Diamond got his Angel wings today," Spelling wrote on Instagram.

"Before there was David and Donna there was Screech and Violet," she added.

"Dustin was my first on-screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell."

"As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok," she continued.

"Such a young gentleman. He was kind, smart, and always making everyone laugh. He was a great scene partner."

"He was a really good guy. I’m sad after the show we never had much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at events."

"I’m glad he’s out of pain. He’s an icon to me professionally and personally. RIP Samuel love, your Violet," she concluded alongside a love heart emoji.

Diamond passed away following a short battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was best known for his Saved by the Bell role, which he held for 248 episodes across the franchise.

He first played the role on the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, but he was one of several cast members to move to Saved by the Bell on NBC.

"We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma," said a rep for Diamond on Monday, announcing his death.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago."

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer."

"He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

While Dustin drifted away from many of his former co-stars in the years following Saved by the Bell's conclusion, they took to social media to pay tribute to him.

"Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on," said Mario Lopez.

"I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing, said Tiffani Thiessen.

"Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius," said Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

"I'm grateful to have gotten to create with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true," added Elizabeth Berkley.

"I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we shared. Rest In Peace."

"Dustin and I had a warm and special friendship, he was a caring gentleman, and my memories of him will always be cherished. I am so very sorry he is gone," said Lark Voorhies.

"But it's exceptionally sad for his close loved ones who have do deal with his tragic death and their own great loss. My heart goes out to them at this trying time."

May Dustin Diamond rest in peace.

