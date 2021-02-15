True Blood Reboot Confirmed, but There's a Huge Catch

Although there's been talk around town about a potential reboot of HBO's True Blood, there's been a lot of skepticism since the network never addressed the rumors.

In a new interview with TV Line, HBO boss Casey Bloys has confirmed the project is very much in the works, but it is still in the very early stages of development.

“There’s no green light imminent on that,” he told the outlet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s as far along as, say, the Game of Thrones [spinoff House of Dragon]. We definitely have a writer working on an idea for sure, but I think that it’s fair to say it’s not quite as far along as people think. It’s [not] coming on the air next year. It’s a long way away from that.”

Bloys stressed, however, that it would have to be a story worth telling, meaning that we may not hear about the project for a while.

Development on shows can last a long time, especially when bringing back a beloved property with many fans.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre is attached to shepherd the project, while the original series creator, Alan Ball, is reportedly in line to return as an exec producer.

Ball was with True Blood as showrunner for its first five seasons and had little input in the final two, arguably the worst seasons.

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, the original series focused on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

It was a ratings smash for HBO, ranking (at the time) as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos.

In addition to Paquin and Moyer, it starred Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

Aguirre-Sacasa is also working on a Pretty Little Liars reboot for HBO Max. It would not bring any of the original cast back, but it will feature a whole new mystery for fans.

Given that the new True Blood is said to be a complete overhaul, the chances of any of the original cast members returning are pretty slim.

Paquin revealed that she had not been told about the project shortly after rumors swirled about its existence in December.

"Well, this is the first I'm hearing about this," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

She later clarified that she held no ill will about the show returning. "Not mad, just answering the question that has inundated my feed."

Novel writer Charlaine Harris, who brought the world to life, wrote the following on social media:

"To my amazement, Variety has announced that a reboot of "True Blood" is in early stages of development at HBO. That's absolutely all I know."

True Blood didn't wrap on the best of terms in 2014, with many critics and fans deeming it one of the worst series finales ever.

That could explain why the new project is a reboot, but then again, has enough time really passed to deem the need for a reboot?

