Velma-led Scooby-Doo Prequel, Clone High Among HBO Max Series Orders

HBO Max announced today series orders for three new adult animated series, including a two-season order for Clone High, a modern refresh of the hit series from Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence that was set at a high school for clones of historical figures.

The streamer has also handed out a ten-episode order for Warner Bros. Animation’s Velma, a new comedic origin story starring the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley, voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling.

The third pickup is for Fired on Mars, an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future, voiced by Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live).

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company. We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max.

“We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

Here are the details for the shows.

CLONE HIGH - Two season order A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) who wrote on the original Clone High returning as showrunner.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.

An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers, executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the titular character.

Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. VELMA is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

FIRED ON MARS From creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, FIRED ON MARS is an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Pete Davidson voices a character and executive produces with Carson Mell (Silicon Valley) and Dave Sirus.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.