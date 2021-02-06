Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 6

Did Danny manage to weather the storm?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6, the drama was at an all-time high when he faced backlash from his duties to the force.

Meanwhile, Frank dealt with a police captain losing his grip over his precinct.

Did Frank find a way to help the man get his officers back to their former glory?

Elsewhere, Erin got a scare while on the job.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.