Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 6

at .

Did Danny manage to weather the storm?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6, the drama was at an all-time high when he faced backlash from his duties to the force.

Facing Backlash - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Frank dealt with a police captain losing his grip over his precinct.

Did Frank find a way to help the man get his officers back to their former glory?

Elsewhere, Erin got a scare while on the job.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6 Online

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6 Quotes

Witten: Something actually good for cops came out of the City Council?
Eddie: Wonders never cease.

Baker: Numbers are down across the board.
Garrett: And we went five days without anyone being pushed under a subway train. Just saying.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 6

