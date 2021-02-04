Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 5

at .

Did Herrmann and Cruz make the right move to escape?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 5, drama ensued when the two found themselves trapped in a nightmare ordeal.



Meanwhile, Firehouse 51 was called to a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit.

Elsewhere, Boden announced some big changes to the firehouse, but not everyone wanted to follow his rule.



Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 5 Quotes

Holly: This is, I can’t believe it. I shouldn’t even be here.
Herrmann: We’re gonna get you out of here, ma’am. Just breathe easy.
Holly: No, I just mean this job, this year, everything.

Ritter: Yo, why you in such a good mood, lieutenant?
Herrmann: I tell you. We have Chinese food last night, and you know what my fortune cookie said?
Ritter: Nah.
Herrmann: Tomorrow is your lucky day, and look at this, we catch a fire before breakfast.



