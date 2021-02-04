Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Who was behind the rise in carjackings?

The gang investigated on Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 5, and they were stunned to learn the truth about it.

Always Ready to Help - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Voight was put in the hot seat over his recent actions as the head of Intelligence.

Elsewhere, Burgess found herself wondering whether Ruzek and her could fix the past to give them a future.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 5 Quotes

Burgess: Don't we know better than this?
Ruzek: Do we?
Burgess: If not, we might be insane.

Burgess: So is this part of our relationship now? We're accepting that every six months or so, we sleep together?
Ruzek: It'd be real alright with me. Or we could try the version where we sleep together on the regular.
Burgess: What version is that?
Ruzek: That would be called dating. We already act like a couple. Is it so crazy that we try again?
Burgess: Yup.
Ruzek: Why?
Burgess: Because, uh, I think I know what I want now.
Ruzek: Fine.
Burgess: I want all of it, Adam. I want the proposal. I want getting married in some bad banquet hall, I want to have babies, I want the job, I want the mess. I want the whole thing.
Ruzek: Kay.
Burgess: Still want to talk to me about dating?
Ruzek: Yes.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 5

