Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 8

Did Benson manage to help two sisters?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8, she was shocked to learn how two sisters were assaulted and set out on a mission to bring them closure.

A Dangerous Game - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7

However, the horrific scenario opened old wounds.

Meanwhile, Kat's cousin reached out for help, and everyone rallied when they learned the severity of her situation.

Elsewhere, Rollins and Carisi locked horns over the case.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8 Quotes

Rollis: Liv, everything okay?
Benson: No, that was Noah's school. Someone in his pod tested positive for COVID and Noah's running a fever.

Fin: I put the sisters in interview.
Benson: I want to go through their file. Tell them I just need a few minutes, okay?

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8 Photos

Getting Closure/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
Fighting for Survivors - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
Fin's Opinion - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
A Disturbing Call - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
Rollins Takes A Report - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
Recounting Her Story - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 8
