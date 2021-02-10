Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

What was Ainsley up to?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5, Malcolm helped his sister find the killer in the so-called "Debutante Slayings," but Malcolm wondered whether his sister had an ulterior motive.

JT Returns - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5

With a painful twist in the tale, Malcolm had to confront not only his sister but everyone else in his family.

Elsewhere, JT returned to help out with a case.

Was it all too much for him?

Watch Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Jessica: You are a cancer, Martin. And the closer they get to you, the more they become you. 
Martin: You know that's not how cancer works, right? 

Martin: Ah, here she comes. My beautiful bride. 
Jessica: Mr. David, may we have the room. Oh, please, I promise. No stabbies.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Doll Maker - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5
Edrisa Explains it All - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5
United Front - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5
Hyper Edrisa - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5
Ms. Windsor - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 5
