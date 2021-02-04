Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Harry manage to fit in?

On Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 2, things took a turn during his first week as a doctor.

The Real Monster Under the Bed - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1

However, he realized that he had to diagnose his own feelings before he could make strides with his patients.

Elsewhere, Asta went to visit the doctor with an ailment she wasn't quite sure about.

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Yeah, he's sick aight. [to Max] Let me ask you somethin'? You got HBO in your house? Here's what I want you to do. I want you to watch OZ Season 1, then come back and tell me if you want to go to prison. Talkin' 'bout some alien shit. I'm gonna go get me some mo' boxes.

Sheriff Mike

All beings in the universe are different. My people, for instance, are brilliant. Humans, on the other hand, are so dumb that they think the leading cause of death is heart disease. It's not. It's almond milk. Even the grey aliens won't touch the stuff. Despite their differences, there is one truth that connects all beings -- life doesn't ever go as planned.

Harry [internal]

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 2

