Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Was it really the end of the line for the train?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5, Layton and Miss Audrey made a risky play for Big Alice.

Terence - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5

However, they forgot to check what everyone else thought of the plan and it opened them up to much scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Wilford went rogue, making his own plans to secure the future of his fleet, but Mel wanted in. D

Did he give her more power?

Zarah: The little I do know about you and Wilford has me worried.
Miss Audrey: My eyes are wide open. This is nothing like the last time. I'll be fine.

It's easy to fight when you've never been hurt before. Until it happens, you're invincible. But with every fight, there's a risk. And sometimes, you're sidelined. The road to recovery is long, endless when it's not clear if you can recover. Some days, I lose sight of who I am, but I can't forget what my mission is.... I have to keep the hope alive that I can still make a difference. If not, then what was coming back from the dead for? I count the days and pray to be whole again, back with my people on Snowpiercer, one thousand and thirty-four cars long.

Josie

