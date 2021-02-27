Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 8

at .

Who kidnapped a defense contractor?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 8, The Task Force got to work to investigate the big event that garnered a lot of media attention.

Meanwhile, Cooper received an unexpected offer that could give him a major boost in his career.

Elsewhere, Red made a connection well away from those who wronged him.

Where did it leave Liz?

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 8 Quotes

Anne: Some people like to live dangerously.
Red: Yes, some do.

Harold: I do what I do for the greater good.
Red: And I see that as admirable. But the governor might see that as situational.

