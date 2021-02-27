Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Who kidnapped a defense contractor?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 8, The Task Force got to work to investigate the big event that garnered a lot of media attention.

Meanwhile, Cooper received an unexpected offer that could give him a major boost in his career.

Elsewhere, Red made a connection well away from those who wronged him.

Where did it leave Liz?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.