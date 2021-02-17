Wednesday Addams-Led TV Series From Tim Burton Ordered at Netflix

Wednesday Addams will get her time to shine on Netflix.

Eight episodes have been ordered for the supernatural mystery drama.

What's more, Tim Burton will be involved, teaming with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar to bring the project to life.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at

Burton will direct and exec produce the series, while Gough and Millar will serve as showrunners and exec produce alongside Andrew Mittman (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

As expected, the project has been in the works for some time and has been the subject of a fierce bidding war between streamers, and this project is a major get for any outlet.

As Tim Burton's first live-action TV project, there will be many people tuning in based on that name alone.

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series said, calling Wednesday “the ultimate lone wolf” character.

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series."

"Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

Christina Ricci played Wednesday in both feature films, The Addams Family in 1991 and sequel Addams Family Values in 1993, but it's unclear who will be stepping into the role in the series.

