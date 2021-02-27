What to Watch: Debris, The Flash, Boss Level

A returning favorite, a new must-see show on NBC, and an action flick on Hulu.

What more can you ask for? Really? You need to know more?

Well, keep reading to find out what we recommend on TV this week.

Saturday, February 27

9/8c It Was Always You (Hallmark)

Two Hallmark favorites star together in this movie that suggests even the best-laid plans sometimes need to be reconsidered.

When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Tyler Hines star as Elizabeth and David, who themselves falling in love, which is a bit problematic since David is the free-spirited brother of Elizabeth's fiancée.

No amount of life planning can get in the way of true love!

Sunday, February 28

8/7c Golden Globes (NBC)

We're not expecting anyone to watch the online awards, but we sure want you to know they're airing!

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

Will Ryan's kryptonite turn out to be... kryptonite? Woah. Unless it's actually the ex. Relationships are always a problem when you're a costumed crime-fighter. How will Angelique's return complicate Batwoman's work?

Alice looks like she's getting a little stabby with her new friend.

Desert Rose antidote is all the rage now that it's basically made some Gothamites immortal. How will Mary and Jacob survive when they're identified as a connection to the source.

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

McCall has her work cut out for her when she investigates a community activist’s staged suicide and uncovers a connection between his murder and his protests over local real estate development.

Yep, it sounds like another action-packed installment, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Meanwhile, Delilah’s lies catch up with her, and McCall has to make a big decision.

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

The heat is on for Wednesday as Cordelia discovers what the man is all about. The two deal with something quite sinister.

Wednesday wants to urge his son to join them on the road again for his safety, but he sees a look in Shadow's eye that says he might have made a life-long connection.

Wednesday's a different man after losing Demeter. Will it change how he reacts to what's going on around him?

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Helen Bouchard is sure to rock Elizabeth's world.

Helen has a bone to pick with Elizabeth and her writing -- she doesn't think Elizabeth is giving her writing the time it needs to be as good as she thinks it can be.

Will her encounters with Helen affect the way Elizabeth feels about Helen's son, Lucas? We'll only know if we continue watching.

Take a look at what's to come.

9/8c Charmed (The CW)

The Charmed Ones continue to struggle with their real-world, and magical world problems as surprising new enemies reveal themselves.

And after Julian’s death, Macy learns that she has inherited Safe Space.

Check out the latest trailer.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Maggie’s return brings a lot of drama for the group as she contends with the revelation that Negan is free.

But, before she gets time to come to terms with the news, she has to find her son.

Meanwhile, Carol and Daryl react in shock and happiness to their old friend's return, but what happened to her in the years between her exit and return?

Monday, March 1

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

It's all Melanie, all the time, but nowhere near the train.

For the first time in seven years, Melanie Cavill is utterly alone. Or is she? Too much alone time and a brain that just won't quit make for circumstances that could test the staunchest sanity.

With all the hopes for a future for humanity outside the train relying on her science, while Wilford bets against her chances, this episode reveals more about the pre-departure times than we've ever seen before! Stay tuned for an exclusive clip, available only here at TV Fanatic!

10/9c Debris (NBC)

March comes in like a lion with this NBC debut.

J.H. Wyman (Fringe) returns to television with Debris, a sci-fi series starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as agents from different continents working together on behalf of their countries to piece together the mystery behind debris from a spaceship that is falling to earth.

Bryan and Finola are an unlikely duo who find common threads while investigating phenomena associated with the debris, but can they ever fully trust the other?

Debris' layered mystery comes with an emotional twist as the wreckage has powerful and mysterious effects that will change the world forever.

Tuesday, March 2

The Mauritanian (VOD)

The Mauritanian, based on a book by Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held at Gitmo for 14 years despite his innocence in relation to 9/11, turns out to be a relatively upbeat film.

Kevin Macdonald directs the legal drama starring Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Thanks to Ould Salahi's optimistic frame of reference, the story shows the problematic detention of innocents in the wake of such a tragic event without painting anyone as demonic. It's worth a look!

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

The Flash returns after a ten-month hiatus with Team Flash trying to save Barry’s speed.

Will they be able to create the Artificial Speed Force in time?

Meanwhile, Iris's whereabouts in the Mirrorverse are finally revealed.

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

Moving an hour later, Superman & Lois have to find a way to help their son when his powers begin to grow out of control.

Meanwhile, Lana invites the family to a barbecue, and the tension mounts as Kyle’s jealousy comes out to play.

What does Clark have to say about Kyle’s actions?

Wednesday, March 3

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

This is the one in which Harry learns about jealousy!!

Harry is getting more human traits all the time, and when the new (hot) doctor arrives in town, he's bound to trigger some feelings that Harry won't know how to handle.

And we're also going to learn more about who the hell is tracking Harry. Not exactly, but she's a friend of The Terminator! Linda Hamilton joins the cast, which should give that storyline some weight.

In the meantime, let's revel in Alan Tudyk's facial expressions in the latest preview.

Friday, March 5

Boss Level (Hulu)

If you didn't fall in love with Frank Grillo in his many action roles, include The Purge: Anarchy and its follow-up. The Purge: Election Year or his role as Alvey Kulina in the DirecTV drama, Kingdom, then surely Boss Level will do the trick.

Nope, we haven't seen this yet, but do we need to see it to know it's going to kick ass?

Grillo stars as a man living the same day over and over again, but it's more Russian Doll than Groundhog Day, and it ends with his death every time.

Costarring with Grillo is Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Michelle Yeoh. And maybe it's just me, but the title and the premise have me wondering if he's the lead in a video game waiting for someone to reach Boss Level so he can make it out alive.

WandaVision (Disney+)

The thrilling Marvel saga is coming to an end, and it’s bound to be epic!

After all that Wanda has endured, will she be able to defeat her enemies? Or will her powers overcome her?

10/9c Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

We're not going to lie; the way this show has been treated for what is now its final season brings us to tears.

First, financial woes left it in limbo for years, and then COVID-19 gutted the wild ride to the end.

Well, Wynonna Earp returns for its final run of episodes. Before the series signs off for good, there are several things we Earpers demand: a WayHaught wedding, a WyDoc reunion, a happy Jeremy.

So even if we can't #BringWynonnaHome, we can still make sure it's one heck of a final ride.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.