What to Watch: Men In Kilts, For All Mankind, Valentine's Again

Happy Valentine's Day weekend, lovelies!

There is some traditional holiday fare this weekend, and some new show premiere to make you hearts full.

Men In Kilts premieres, and For All Mankind returns. See what else is in store below.

Saturday, February 13

8/7c Death Saved My Life (Lifetime)

Meagan Good stars in the first of Lifetime's winter slate of Ripped from the headlines True Crime films.

Jade is a successful businesswoman, wife, and mother who is a pillar of the community and leads a seemingly normal life, but nothing is as it seems.

Behind closed doors, her husband is a toxic and abusive man who torments her physically and psychologically.

When Jade decides to leave him for good, her husband (Chike Okonkwo) hires an assassin to kill her, and Jade goes on the run, constantly looking over her shoulder. Kick off your Galentine's Day right with this juicy one!

9/8c Playing Cupid (Hallmark)

Laura Vandervoort and Nicholas Gonzalez star in this Valentine's Day tale that follows the disappointment of a teacher who lost her love and a grieving dad who lost his wife.

Kerri (Vandervoort) follows her heart to a new city and a new job. When her relationship fails, Kerry focuses on her students and their special project, earning their trust and admiration.

Carla (Mia Quaranta De La Rosa) decides that she might know how to heal two broken hearts when she thinks her teacher and her dad might discover something special in each other.

Sunday, February 14

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

On the latest episode of American Gods, Laura is on the hunt for Wednesday, and she'll meet up with some familiar faces during her search.

Shadow will be out of Lakeside a little longer than expected as he connects with the man Laura is trying to find.

Bilquis has some wise advice we can all use, and you should all meet me here after the hour to discuss!

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Ryan finds a mission that speaks to her own traumatic past and Team Batwoman takes on a villain targeting the most vulnerable of Gotham

Meanwhile, the hope of Kate being alive creates new (and STRANGE) alliances to form.

Who's up for an Alice-Sophie-Luke threesome?!?

9/8c Valentine's Again (Hallmark)

Nicky Whalen stars in this delightful Valentine's edition of Groundhog Day.

Kat keeps her nose to the grindstone, so she's missing all the best that life has to offer.

When she meets a well-meaning woman who tries to impart some useful advice on her, Kat begins the day all over again. And again. And again. She's going to get that Valentine she deserves, but she's going to have to work for it!

9/8c Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (Starz)

Droutlander stoutlander! Here's a little something to quench your thirst.

While Outlander fans await the return of their favorite show, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish go on the road to keep them entertained.

Whether you like travelogues or not, Men in Kilts showcases two great talents in front of the screen who are fast friends behind it, going the rounds with each other while sharing their love of Scotland with viewers and each other.

And we're going to be riding along with them weekly because why not? Let's travel together!

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie returns with a stressful hour when Nolan is taken hostage by a desperate man with nothing to lose. Shooter and Criminal Minds' incredible Josh Stewart guest-stars, and is bound to put on a hell of a performance!

Elsewhere, the Stanton situation has only gotten more complicated as tensions between Jackson and his bigoted T.O. boil over, and Jackson's career may be irreparably affected because of it.

Monday, February 15

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Fans were left reeling over the news that Buck had a brother and in the highly-anticipated "Buck Begins," Maddie reveals a painful family secret of which Buck was excluded, and we learn everything we need about how Evan Buckley became the man that he is today.

It's especially noteworthy that we understand the history behind Buck's daredevil antics.

It's sure to be another wonderfully written and emotional hour where Oliver Stark gives one of his best performances of the series. And with Maddie, his 118 family, and pseudo-parents Bobby and Athena, he'll have all the support her needs.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

The danger of the Wilford becomes very real as he is reunited with Miss Audrey in his infamous Night Car.

Without Melanie, will Layton be able to handle the power of Wilford's influence over the citizens of Snowpiercer?

Some questions are answered when a missing face finally returns to our screen and up to something EXCITING. Can you guess who it is?

Come on out and have your own night out in our review's comments section once the credits roll!

9/8c 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

We're still trying to wrap our heads around that bombshell pregnancy news that Gwyn shared, and more importantly that JUDD AND GRACE RYDER WERE ROBBED OF THE BABY STORYLINE WE WANTED AND THEY DESERVED.

Ahem, but anyway, Owen and Gwyn have to figure out what they plan to do with this latest predicament and what it means for them.

Elsewhere, we get a much-anticipated and refreshing team-up between Grace and Carlos when they help a woman through a domestic abuse call/situation. Also, Judd is in a state of shock over the latest victim in one of their calls, and the team gets called to some hair-raising scenes.

Tuesday, February 16

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Nic survived her ordeal, but she's not out of the woods, and she gets a blast from the past in the form of an old friend and former colleague who returns to the hospital to support her.

Unfortunately, Billie is not a big Conrad fan and blames him for her termination, so there's some history there that should make things very interesting.

In one of the most exciting moves in seasons, Chastain has gone public, but now the doctors have to adjust to what that means. They're searching for a new CEO (we strongly recommend Kit!), Bell tries to convince his stepson, Jake, to join the hospital, and Devon looks for new opportunities to fix a broken system.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Remember that psycho rollercoaster Malcolm was talking about? Well, things are about to get trippy! Prodigal Son is a blast of a series that knows how to have fun and play with outside of the lines, and this episode may be a perfect example of that.

To borrow from SNL's Stefon, this episode has it all! Malcolm falling down an elevator shaft, dream sequences and hallucinations, domestic Brightwell kissing, Papa Gil as The Surgeon, Martin on 100, and so much more. We're taking a deep dive into the mind of Malcolm Bright, and it's a bonkers place to be.

Also, as they tease a shocking ending, it seems Ainsley may remember what she did!

Wednesday, February 17

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

There is some true, delicious drama and messiness happening on this season of Married at First Sight, and the couples are still shocked over the biggest scandal in the series' history.

Chris' ex is pregnant with his baby, and he finally shared the news with his new-wife Paige and the other couples. He has also shared that he's not attracted to her, even though they've already consummated their marriage on the honeymoon, and he's thinking about going to his pregnant ex.

Chris, who has emerged as the season's villain, is not handling the news or filming well, and he and another groom may actually come to blows. The drama only continues on an all-new episode that is STILL only covering the couple's honeymoon. What in bloody hell is going to happen when they get home?

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

What's next for our favorite earth-bound alien?

Well, it's dinner with the mayor, of course. Harry is going to get tongues wagging with his scintillating dinner converation.

But will Max put a pin in their good time? There's only one way to find out!

10/9c For Life (ABC)

The case against the cops who killed Andy continues.

Aaron, Masry, and Henry have their work cut out for them, now that they're arguing a case against cops who are represented by a savvy attorney with the ACLU.

Aaron and his family face growing pressure, hostility, and resentment from various communities, and after a surprising lead, he's going up against the Blue Wall.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Good Trouble is back with a powerful third season that isn't pulling any punches. If you thought the series was political and socially conscious before, then brace yourselves, inspired by so many events over the past year or so, they've only hit the gas with their storylines.

Malika and Callie continue to fight for justice and rights while each dealing with romantic issues that have them turning from their current loves to someone else. Meanwhile, Denvia hasn't found their happy ending just yet.

And Mariana has to face herself and reevaluate her relationships after she slept with her boss, Evan. It's going to be a jam-packed premiere you don't want to miss!

Thursday, February 18

8/7c Walker (The CW)

Hey, we have a shirtless Jared Padalecki alert in the latest promo!

You know what that means. He's stripping down to bare essentials for another undercover mission.

Is it his last resort? The text message on Auggie's phone must have gotten him pretty riled up.

Friday, February 19

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The alternative history series returns to Apple TV+, and it's worth the wait. If you haven't already watched the first season, tarry not because the return is around the corner.

There are embargoes galore, so I'm not going say to much right now. But as this is one of my favorite shows, I'll be covering it weekly and hope you'll watch along with us.

Later this week, we'll have an interview leading into the premiere and a lot of material dropping after various episodes throughout the season. Check out the trailer for the second season now!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.