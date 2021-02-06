What to Watch: The Equilizer, Clarice, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel

There is a lot to look forward to this week.

Even if you're not a football fan and Sunday is scuttled for you when it comes to entertainment, new shows are premiering while favorite returns.

Check out what we recommend to watch this week.

Saturday, February 6

9/8c Beverly Hills Wedding (Hallmark Channel)

When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s (Brooke D’Orsay) baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding.

It's an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at the historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars,” Terrence Roquefort (Matthew MacCaull,).

It all seems perfect, but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory (Brendan Penny), she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill.

Sunday, February 7

10/9c (After the Superbowl) The Equalizer (CBS)

Queen Latifah takes over the title role in this classic TV reboot.

Other than the name, this follows in the tradition of The CW's Walker with pretty much nothing in common with what you've come to think of as The Equalizer.

It's more of a film reboot with less flair. Still, Latifah is always fun to watch, so let us know if you're going to give it a shot.

Monday, February 8

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Fanatics were reeling from the fact that Maddie and her parents are keeping a big secret from Buck.

What could it be?

We meet the Buckleys for the first time, and Chimney has a hard time keeping the secret that Maddie shared with him to himself.

May quarterbacks a harrowing call, and it seems one of their own may have a close call!

9/8c 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

After a successful crossover event, we're back to business as usual at the 126. It's all about the relationships on the installment titled "Friends with Benefits."

It's a highly-anticipated hour for the Tarlos 'shippers, as Carlos introduces T.K. to his parents for the first time. Only there's the small issue of Carlos not telling his parents that T.K. is his boyfriend.

Whether it's because Carlos is in the closet with his parents or something else entirely, we'll have to see!

Elsewhere, Owen is considering popping the question to his ex-wife, Gwyn, and Judd, our resident happily married romantic, seems to encourage it. It's going to be a fun one.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

With the major surprises and twists thrown in last week, how off-the-rails will Snow-Alice, the super-train be now?

Wilford continues to push a poisonous agenda through Alexandra while Melanie prepares to leave the train for the first time in seven years.

With Josie back from the dead, what does it mean for Layton's relationship with Farah and, more importantly, Melanie?

Our reviews are up as soon as the credits run! Be sure to drop in with your thoughts and questions!

9/8c Black Lightning (The CW)

The CW superhero drama returns for its fourth and final season tonight.

Jefferson Pierce is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson.

Meanwhile, Gambi is presented with an interesting opportunity.

Lastly, Lynn and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye.

Tuesday, February 9

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Chastain has been sold, and there's no telling what the future holds for the hospital. But none of that matters when a patient attacks Nic!

One thing the Chastain crew does well is rally around their own, and when a mentally unstable patient stabs Nic, everyone comes together.

Nic and the baby are in a battle for their lives on what is sure to be an emotional hour of the series. Grab your tissues and your comfort snacks. We're going to need them.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Oh, they have another creepy case for us that involves dead debutantes and dolls.

A new serial killer that puts doll eyes into dead debutantes' sockets brings both of the Whitly siblings together to find the killer.

Except, Malcolm is increasingly worried about Ainsley's state of mind. The irony of which is not lost.

Meanwhile, Jessica meets up with Martin to discuss their kids' future when she learns the truth about Endicott's death.

Also, JT is back after his paternity leave, and he has to decide whether or not he wants to file a complaint against fellow law enforcement.

Wednesday, February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)

If you haven't seen the eerie video showing the last moments of Elisa Lam before she vanished and was later found dead, then you are not an internet pro.

The story has been covered many times on TV, but Netflix gives the troubling event a full-season treatment with Crime Scene, a true-crime anthology devoted to a particular scene known for its crime history.

The Cecil Hotel housed several serial killers before Elisa Lam ever stumbled upon the location, and it was the basis for American Horror Story: Hotel.

Is the real story as hair-raising as that fictional take? Well, sometimes, fact is stranger than fiction. You do not want to miss this one.

10/9c For Life (ABC)

Aaron is taking on the case of a lifetime when the attorney general appoints him a special prosecutor for the people on Andy Tobias's death.

Going up against the police is an uphill battle that will take everything he has.

Henry and Safiya are on his side as the investigation into the police shooting of an unarmed Black man has this drama mirroring real life.

Thursday, February 11

The Stand (CBS All Access)

The final episode of The Stand will come with some Stephen King flourishes and rewrites to the novel.

Unfortunately, this series has been all over the place, and the non-linear storytelling didn't do it any favors.

For now, we'll have to imagine what could have been instead of what was, but we'll be tuning in for and covering the finale, so join us afterward to discuss.

There isn't a preview that I can find, which is just one of the many issues we have with streaming vs. traditional shows.

8/7c Walker (The CW)

This one is all about Micki. What else will we learn about her on "Don't Fence Me In"?

Well, it looks like she might not be comfortable with the spotlight.

Captain James shines the light on her during an investigation. She's been putting it on herself so far, so let's see how it feels when it's not voluntary.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

The Salvatore School faces off against Alyssa and the Necromancer in what was supposed to be the Legacies Season 2 finale.

Unfortunately, Landon's father finally arrives, but will Alyssa and the Necromancer get the chance to rewrite the spell before it's too late?

10/9c Clarice (CBS)

Clarice Starling returns in this reimagined take on Silence of the Lambs by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

In the premiere, set a year after the film's events, a recovering Claire gets pulled back into the field as part of a new task force hunting serial killers. But is she ready?

The new series uses original characters from the film in this new setting and stars Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, and Michael Cudlitz.

We've seen the first three episodes and find it a welcome tribute to the film with a stylized and gritty feel, which is slightly different from traditional CBS procedural fare.

Let the profiling begin!

Friday, February 12

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix)

The latest in the successful film franchise hits the streamer today.

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Janel Parrish star.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.