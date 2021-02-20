What to Watch: When Calls the Heart, Punky Brewster, Superman & Lois

It's a big week, TV Fanatics.

There's a mix of old and new programming heading your way, and one of those shows will have you throwing it all way back to the '80s.

Punky Power is back! When Calls the Heart is bringing an end to an epic cliffhanger, and Superman & Lois flies onto The CW. Scroll down for all the shows we recommend for the coming week.

Sunday, February 21

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life (Discovery+)

Yes, the franchise is still expanding, but this new series is probably the most unique spin-off yet.

Featuring the likes of Big Ed Brown, Molly Hopkins, and Brittany Banks, it focuses on these singles as they navigate new relationships.

We’ve watched the first episode, and it’s fun!

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Gotham's getting crowded as the art of "Jack Napier" (aka The Joker) becomes significant in the search for Kate.

Alice's mission begins to take on a personal twist.

Meanwhile, Ryan is pressured into a team-up she's not keen on. Will Team Batwoman 2.0 survive the collaboration?

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

We're continuing our journey with the Equalizer.

McCall’s latest mission finds her helping a prisoner who does not trust the law, and we can probably expect lots of action.

The big question is: will you be tuning in again after the premiere?

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Our favorite Canadian town, Hope Valley, is back to answer the burning question viewers have had since When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10 -- What's everyone been doing since we last saw them?

Oh, of course, we know that's not the burning question. So, will Elizabeth choose Nate or Lucas?

We sure as heck have picked a side, so we're crossing all of our fingers until she makes a firm decision.

Monday, February 22

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Audrey's visit to the dragon's lair doesn't work out the way it was planned. For anyone.

Till investigation reveals how deeply entrenched Wilford's cult is on Snowpiercer.

The final scenes are NOT TO BE MISSED as a coordinated strike means tragedy for the train.

Tuesday, February 23

8/7c Superman & Lois (The CW)

The CW returns to Smallville in this Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led spinoff that manages to serve as a unique take on the superhero and his wife.

It could probably be compared to Friday Night Lights in that it’s a family drama, but this is not like anything you’ve seen on The CW before.

The production values alone make this a worthwhile watch.

Wednesday, February 24

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Has Netflix found another hit in Ginny & Georgia? The series has been compared to Gilmore Girls and focuses on the relationship between a mother and daughter.

The series picks up with them moving to a new town, meaning they have new people in their orbit. The cast includes a mix of veterans and newbies, including

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, and Mason Temple.

We will have a full review early next week, so stay tuned!

Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC/AMC+)

It's been hard for you guys to get on board with this hilarious Canadian import, but you get one last chance on cable before you're down to watching it for the first time on AMC+ only.

The brilliant women of Baroness von Sketch Show had five bonus episodes tucked away in their pockets, and we finally get to see them.

Maybe you'll trust us this time and give the show a whirl?

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Barchie is officially a go!

The latest episode of the hit drama series finds the pair struggling to find a place to hookup, but will they get caught by Jughead or Veronica? Things would be super awkward.

Meanwhile, Polly's disappearance puts everyone on high alert while the former Riverdale High students prepare to save the school after the town is destroyed.

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

Flying to a screen near you come the new adventures of Superman & Lois!

With two grown children still blissfully unaware of their father's place in the universe, Clark and Lois have a lot on their plates with full-time jobs at the Daily Planet and Clark's side gig that doesn't pay well but has big rewards.

So how do two busy people manage to have a family, too? You're about to find out. And guys? It's GOOD!

9/8c The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

After Teresa and Jackie's fight, the rest of the housewives are forced to pick a side in the argument.

But Teresa is less than thrilled about Jackie saying something about Gia snorting coke at parties.

Meanwhile, Jennifer tries to immerse herself in the group again, but Melissa wants her to stay away after their big bust-up.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Malika's fate is up in the air as the Coterie gang joins BLM with the aim of getting her out of jail, while Callie is faced with a huge decision on her first day in a new job.

Meanwhile, Mariana is shocked to learn that the wrong crowd uses her app, but who did she turn to in her time of need?

You'll need to tune in to find out what's ahead!

Thursday, February 25

Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Punky Power returns! This sequel to the original 80s sitcom brings Soleil Moone Frye back as the titular character, and her life has changed considerably.

Punky is now a single mother of three who is determined to get her life back on track, but all of that changes when she meets Izzy, a young girl who reminds her of herself.

The supporting cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr., Cherie Johnson, and Lauren Donzis.

9/8c Floribama Shore (MTV)

After over a year off the air, Floribama Shore is back in a new location.

Will the drama still be flowing, or will the pandemic have changed the cast into less dramatic people?

Nilsa has a lot to share with her roomies, but the cast will not be welcoming back Kortni or Mattie, who have both departed.

Friday, February 26

The United States vs Billie Holiday (Hulu)

This theatrical film is making its bow on Hulu, as we're all the luckier for it. The benefits of COVID!

Andra Day stars as the sultry blues singer in this biographical piece that goes farther than her music.

After Holiday's tumultuous affair with a federal agent, she was targeted by the federal government in a quest to racialize the war on drugs. That's something we don't often hear about, but we'll see how it affects her career in this film directed by Lee Daniels.

WandaVision (Disney+)

We're heading toward the finish line of WandaVision, meaning that we will finally get the answers we've wanted all season long.

Yes, we started to get somewhere with the most recent episode, but what's on tap next?

Tune in to find out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.