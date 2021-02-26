Wu Assassins Movie Ordered at Netflix: Who's Returning?

This is a rare case of no news being good news!

Almost two years after Wu Assassins debuted its freshman season on Netflix, the streamer has confirmed its future.

A movie follow-up has been ordered as opposed to a full-fledged second season, but fear not:

Wu Assassins Season 2 could materialize at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's also possible that the franchise could continue with additional movies. There are many unanswered questions at this moment in time, but it's nice to know the story will continue in some form.

Now, with such a long time between the first season and this movie being ordered, there will be some casting changes.

The returning cast includes Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, and JuJu Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

There are some new additions to the cast, however.

They are as follows:

Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono, Quantico) as Adaku, Jason Tobin (Warrior) as William Pan, Rhatha Phongam (Thailand’s Gift for Someone You Hate ) as Ku An Qi, and Francesca Corney as Preeya.

While Wu Assassins Season 1 was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, the cast and crew are headed abroad for the movie.

It will shoot in Thailand as the characters reunite in Bangkok with the aim of avenging the death of one of their own.

Alas, no details about the dead character have been revealed. We could probably speculate based on the casting news, but where's the fun in that?

Netflix will probably let us know who it is when the official trailer inevitably drops, but this is being billed as a standalone story, so perhaps it will include closure on the off chance that this is the end of the franchise.

Fistful of Vengeance is the name, and it will span 90 minutes.

Wu Assassins vets Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu, and will be directed by Roel Reiné (Wu Assassins, Knightfall).

Given the long wait in announcing the fate of the series, it's not hard to imagine that many fans thought the series was over.

Netflix does not particularly give shows pre-planned finales, and typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions after the first month of streaming.

Could this be the shape of things to come at the streamer? If so, we'd like wrap-ups for shows like The Society and Santa Clarita Diet.

