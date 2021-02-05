Wynonna Earp Canceled After Four Seasons at Syfy

It's officially the end of the line for Wynonna Earp.

The Syfy is closing up shop after Wynonna Earp Season 4, it has been announced.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” series creator/showrunner Emily Andras said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on Syfy, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. "

"I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

“Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been ‘Wynonna Earp,’” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks.

“We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards."

"To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

“We are so proud of ‘Wynonna Earp’ and everyone involved with the show,” said Ezra Rosensaft, CEO, IDW. “We are grateful to SYFY for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily’s incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor.”

The beloved Syfy drama cheated death in 2019, months after it was announced that its future was in doubt due to a lack of funding.

At the time, IDW partnered with Cineflix Studios as an Earp co-producer, and Cineflix Rights announced it would sell all four of the seasons internationally.

As the lack of international sales was one of the big issues preventing the funding of Wynonna Earp, it seemed like the series was in good standing to resume.

“Wynonna Earp – the series, the comics, the characters, the story, and the fans are all deeply important to IDW, so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, President, IDW Entertainment at the time the series was saved.

“From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts."

"We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere."

The news is somewhat bittersweet considering the series was picked up for a fifth season ahead of the rumors about the show's future being in doubt.

The good news is that fans will see out the entirety of Wynonna Earp Season 4 because Syfy has announced that the last-ever installments will premiere Friday, March 5 at 10/9c.

It's unfortunate that the series is ending, but let's hope there will be some semblance of a conclusion for the fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.