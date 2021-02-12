Younger Stars Say Goodbye as Filming Wraps

TV Land may not be confirming that Younger is wrapping up, but its stars sure are.

Several of the cast members took to social media to say goodbye during the final days of shooting on Younger Season 7, which has long been rumored to be the end of the hit Darren Star comedy.

Debi Mazar shared a tribute to costar Hilary Duff on Thursday:

“Last night I filmed my final scene with [Duff] after 7 seasons on [Younger]. I adore this woman & I’m so proud of her. Not only is she a FIERCE broad, an amazing mother, but also a generous, seasoned actress with a wicked sense of humor," the tribute reads.

"Hilary was brave enough to finish out this season in NYC (she’s a Los Angeles gal) during a pandemic, and VERY pregnant!!! Congratulations on your wrap!”

Sutton Foster, who plays Liza Miller, also posted message to her own Instagram story: “Oh Liza…I’m gonna miss u.”

It seems like there are still some scenes to be filmed, but it definitely seems like this is the end of the road for the beloved series.

Duff teased as much in an interview last August with Austalia's The Morning Show.

“It has been tough because I’m supposed to be in New York right now filming [the] last season, and we have been on hold for quite a few months,” she said at the time.

“I think production is feeling confident that in the next month or two we can get back to our schedule and shoot our last season.”

Tessa Albertson, who plays Caitlin on the series, announced she had wrapped on the series after eight years in January.

"After 8 years, I had my series wrap on @youngertv. End of an era. When we shot the pilot, I was 17. Now I’m 24. I was literally such a little squanch. So many dreams came true," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you Darren Star for seeing me, Dottie, Tony, Don, Grant, Joe, Ashley— the freaking cast- Deb, Miriam, Laura, Molly, Peter, Nico, Hill, what a gang to grow up around. And the kind and caring crew, that let me pick up so many things on set."

"I realized looking back, part of what made this emotional was that Sutton was there, 12 years ago when we did Shrek— where I really fell in love with performing and decided I wanted to do this— where I learned the power of presence through living truthfully in a fellow human character," she added before concluding her message as follows:

"If the world’s taught me anything, it’s that our paths will cross again. This is just the beginning.☀️#thatsawrap."

It's certainly strange TV Land is not announcing the demise of the series, but if the stars are talking about it on social media, it's hard to imagine a last-minute eigth season getting an order.

What we do know is that a spinoff starring Duff as Kelsey Peters is in the works at ViacomCBS, probably for Paramount+.

Younger has been a huge show for TV Land in the younger demos, and actually kept the cabler on the map over the years.

Having a show set in the Younger-verse is probably high up on the hopes of Paramount+ execs, but only time will tell whether it will come to pass.

TV Land has been slowly getting out of the scripted originals business for years, so it's a miracle that Younger has lasted this long.

The series also stars Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Younger online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.