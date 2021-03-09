9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 Review: There Goes The Neighborhood

How well do you know your neighbors?

Perhaps your neighbors are your very best friends in the world. Or maybe they’re people you just occasionally not to when you’re both taking out the trash on Sunday nights. Or they could be the person you just went on a painfully awkward date with if your name is Evan Buckley.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 7 was all about your neighbors and whether you honestly know anything about the people who live closest to you.

Michael has been sidelined for much of the season, and it’s unfortunate, but it makes sense in a way. 911 has tackled the pandemic head-on, and Michael has medical complications and shouldn’t be showing up at Athena’s or the firehouse or anywhere else.

He’s been relegated to his immaculate apartment, where he spends his days looking out of his beautiful telescope at a host of unsuspecting people just living their lives.

Everyone people watches. You do it while you’re sitting at the mall on a bench waiting for someone to finish up in a store you don’t want to go into. Or at the boardwalk, while you eat your popcorn and sip or your lemonade.

There is nothing wrong with innocently examining those around you. While Michael didn’t have any nefarious plans in place, it still didn’t sit right with Athena that he was spending all this time absorbing himself in the lives of strangers.

Especially when said strangers didn’t know they’re being watched.

So, Athena, being Athena, does what she does best and tries to problem solve by sending someone over to get Michael out of his funk. And that was her first mistake.

Bobby, Michael, and David may be the comedic trio we never knew we needed in the 911 family.

Perfectly played to the Austin Powers theme, Michael and Bobby traipse across alleys unsuspectingly. And dig through the trash together in a perfectly uncoordinated effort to expose the bad guy in apartment unknown. 911 does comedy very well when they need to, but this may be one of their all-time greatest bits.

And it’s not even clear if it’s supposed to be played for laughs, but it works in the best possible way.

Michael should have stayed in his apartment and waited for David and Bobby to get back so they could alert Athena to their dumpster findings and proceed with caution, but Michael had other plans. And those plans got him knocked out.

But at the end of the day, Michael’s snooping helped save a life. And hopefully, now he will retire the telescope unless he suddenly gets a hankering to look up at the stars.

Side note, was no one going to acknowledge that Michael lived across from the HOTEL CECIL? If you’re unfamiliar with the sordid past of that creepy hotel, all you need to do is head on over the Netlfix and settle in for an eerie four-hour experience.

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Hen, and while we’re still waiting on some more medical school shenanigans, this hour dived into the future doctor’s relationship with her mother.

Toni seems like a good person, who maybe comes on a little strong, but has the first intentions underneath it. But hearing how Hen describes their relationship, it’s clear that she’s never felt seen by her mother.

Toni seems to second-guess and offer unsolicited advice, but once you peel everything back, it’s not so much that Toni is judging her; it’s more like she wants to make sure Hen doesn’t end up like her because Toni doesn’t seem to be proud of the person that she is.

But now that they’ve laid their cards out, all Toni can do is try to be better. Better for herself and better for Hen, Karen, and her grandbabies. The talk between the two of them in the car felt like something that was probably many years in the making and probably just starting the discussions they need to have.

Hopefully, they’ve reached a point where they can understand each other and move their relationship forward now that Toni is moving in.

Hen: She's moving back. In the neighborhood.

Karen: It's great.

Hen: Is it? Permalink: She's moving back. In the neighborhood.

Permalink: She's moving back. In the neighborhood.

Hen and Karen have a wonderful family filled with an enormous amount of love that can only grow with more love under the same roof.

Buck’s disastrous date was a true side-plot that didn’t get a ton of screentime, but two relatively important things came out of it. For one, Buck is dating again!

I imagine there are conflicting views about this, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen single Buck ready to mingle. Clearly, Veronica was not the one for him, but maybe this opens the door for some new love interest to come his way?

There’s also now the Albert issue. And trust there will be an issue because it’s Buck. He will feel betrayed and have to imagine, at least for a little while, there may be some tension between the roommates.

We haven’t gotten nearly enough Albert this season, and while this isn’t the best way to incorporate him into the plot, we’ll have to take what we can get at this point.

Odds and Ends

The cases of the week were all solid, with the Humvee literally falling out of the sky, taking the cake as the most random of them all. Though watching a woman flirt with Eddie while blood seeped out of her eyes, nose, and mouth is just something you’re not going to see anywhere else.

Maddie and Chimney continue to be the cutest expectant parents with their little gift baskets. They really are going to be the best parents.

David, the doctor, is perfection, and he and Michael can never break up.

Who wants to sign a petition for more Denny and Nia? They are quite simply the cutest little kids in the world, and every time they pop up, you can’t help but smile.

I’m officially going on record to proclaim 9-1-1 Season 4 the best season of the series thus far, even though we’re only roughly at the halfway point. The writers and the actors have just brought their A+ game, and every single hour has been solid.

With the winter finale headed our way, there is no reason to believe the show is anywhere close to slowing down!

What are you guys hoping to see before the hiatus?

What was your favorite case this week?

Do you want to see Bobby, Michael, and David team up more often?

What are you guys hoping to see before the hiatus?

What was your favorite case this week?

Do you want to see Bobby, Michael, and David team up more often?

