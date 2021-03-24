90 Day Fiance Stars Mike and Natalie Separate After Less Than 1 Year of Marriage

One of 90 Day Fiance's more polarizing couples did make it down the aisle.

According to In Touch Weekly, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have separated after one year of marriage.

Yes, that means the pair did ultimately get married, but it seems the problems we've witnessed throughout 90 Day Fiance Season 8 hung over the union like a dark cloud.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Uncle Beau told the outlet.

“She can stay away for all I care.”

He went on to say that he hopes the relationship is over.

“I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

The news comes as 90 Day Fiance Season 8 gears up for its big finish, and if you watch 90 Day Fiance online, it's been anything but smooth for the couple.

In recent months, the series has focused on Natalie's move to live with Mike in the U.S., documenting their K-1 visa journey.

After multiple episodes of Natalie trying to get Mike to give her the engagement ring back, he ultimately popped the question again.

In true 90 Day Fiance fashion, the drama did not end there. When they were about to get married, Mike announced he could no longer press on with the wedding.

One season earlier, Natalie threw her engagement ring in Mike's suitcase just hours before he boarded a flight to the United States, so their issues span two seasons.

Their arguments continued into the current season, with them both exchanging rude comments about each other for much of the season.

It's been exhausting, but now that we know they got married, it raises questions about the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 15 picked up in the aftermath of Mike calling off the wedding, with Natalie leaving his home with his neighbor, Tamara.

Their drive to Seattle was cut short when they needed Mike's credit card for the room. Upon returning to his land, Natalie declined to return the engagement ring.

In a clip for the next episode, airing Sunday at 8/7c, Natalie is refused entry to the hotel room because they will not accept Mike's card without his presence.

This leads to Natalie returning to his home, but we don't know what happens next.

Now that we know they get married, they probably rekindle their relationship in the coming episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.