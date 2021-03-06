A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Complete Belonging

Diana and Matthew's love is still misunderstood by many as A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 9 launches, but nobody matters but themselves by the end.

It's a significant episode as the couple starts wrapping their journey back in time, making a startling discovery along the way.

With Queen Elizabeth and Kit, and Louisa throwing obstacles in their path, Matthew and Diana have a lot to overcome before they can take a little time to celebrate.

Can it really be that Diana only needed one more day of training to embrace her magic fully? That's a testament to how beneficial her trip to Bohemia was to her confidence. Acceptance by Philippe has made her virtually unstoppable.

I still don't understand how weavers weave a spell just by saying things like "knot of one here we come, knot of two scooby dooby doo."

Did Goody ever explain what to do with the threads of the universe and how they connect or are we to assume that merely thinking of a spell makes it so under a weaver's deft touch?

And does she need a full coven present so they can cast their threads, or can Diana cast them herself since she's got all of them coursing through her?

Diana's first full spell introduced her Fire Drake, Cora, and the specials effects really helped understand her manifestation. Reading out it was one thing, but seeing it come to life was magnificent.

This episode was keen on special effects, and everything from pulling and knotting the threads right down to the final minutes between Diana and Matthew added a lot to the way the story unfolded.

Maybe Diana's magic finally came together because her heart was so full of Matthew and the child they have unbelievably created. Millenia of biology suggested that such a thing was impossible, but did it seem like they got to savor the moment truly?

More important was how to ensure Diana's safety in the future because being in the future was the safest place even with all that forced them to flee in the first place.

They don't need to know that their child can go through the stones as Bree and Roger had to on Outlander, but with the witch hunts intensifying and the poor medical facilities in 1590, it's not a place to birth a miraculous child, much less raise one.

Knowing that is why it's so hard for Diana to fathom leaving Jack behind. The more attached he becomes, the worse it seems it will turn out for him, and there isn't a thing anyone can do about it. It's heartbreaking.

But dang, Diana and Matthew created a child together. No wonder that tree of life that has been appearing from Diana now and then is so full! Their families will be thrilled.

Well, not all of them. Louisa's outlandishness turned Kit far, far over to the dark side. Louisa blamed Diana for bewitching Matthew as if it's the only way he could possibly love her. She need only look in the mirror to realize the truth behind her words.

Louisa didn't need a spell to pull Kit over the edge, and he's lost a lot because of her.

Considering he's the one who actually got to know Diana, though, it's very disappointing that a man who could express himself so beautifully with the written language could be so easily manipulated and deceived.

Kit and Louisa aren't going to have happy endings, just as Diana shared, but she wasn't entirely truthful about Kit's future. He will be remembered, and only with the grace of God is he remembered not for some of his basest actions but as a renowned poet and dramatist.

Diana hinted at it, reciting his words back to him, but he was too far gone to comprehend its meaning.

I bet Matthew never thought that his sister would be the person unleashing his blood rage, and Louisa should have known his reaction would be severe. Or maybe she did? Maybe her life is so miserable that she provoked Matthew, hoping he'd kill her, being too fearful of doing the job herself.

She did scream to that effect while he was throttling her in midair. That's not the best time to be poking the bear unless you know exactly how he's expected to react and welcome the outcome.

She's no competition against Diana's love for Matthew, though, and Diana proved yet again that love and honesty always wins.

Matthew knows that, too. He treated his old friend, Queen Elizabeth, with compassion even while she was actively trying to find ways to destroy him.

Matthew knew that Queen Elizabeth's actions were driven by her desire for her country to flourish and how her realm fares in light of her inevitable death weighed on her.

It maddened her that Matthew didn't see it and take it to heart by returning with Edward Kelly.

Matthew knew that even if things had played out differently, he still wouldn't have taken Kelly to the Queen because Kelly is a charlatan, and Matthew cares too much for Elizabeth to steer her in that direction.

As we discussed early in A Discovery of Witches Season 2, Queen Elizabeth has toyed with the idea of immortality. But Matthew and Philippe before him have counseled the monarchy on the dangers of such actions. Rightly so.

Thankfully, Queen Elizabeth is of sound mind, accepting Matthew's thoughts on the matter.

All Matthew needed to do to soothe Elizabeth was share with the Queen how her reign ends and its impact on England.

Queen Elizabeth: And my realm?

Matthew: It is secure. And 500 years hence, everyone knows your name -- Queen Elizabeth the First, Gloriana, the greatest monarch in English history. Permalink: It is secure. And 500 years hence, everyone knows your name -- Queen Elizabeth the First,...

Probably my favorite moment with the Queen hinted at her long friendship with Matthew without revealing too much.

Calling him Shadow is one thing, but using the shortened version of his full name is another altogether. It suggests closeness and familiarity between the two that she likely had with very few people in her life, let alone a man who has so assuredly assisted her realm, standing firmly by her side for her entire reign.

But nothing in the hour even came close to Diana and Matthew's revelatory actions as it came to a close.

Matthew: No. From here, the heart vein. They say it tastes sweeter. To drink from one's mate is to know that nothing is hidden, and all that is left is complete belonging and honesty.

Diana: Drink that.

Matthew: Then I will know your secrets, and you won't know mine.

Diana: I could. The witch's kiss allows me to see inside your soul.

Matthew: You might not like what you find. Permalink: You might not like what you find.

Thanks to their gifts as creatures, the couple can entirely belong to one another without pretense. Becoming one didn't require long conversations or gently peeling back the layers of their deepest secrets.

By feeding on his mate, Matthew knew Diana as well as she knew herself, and by using the witch's kiss on Matthew, Diana understood the same of her husband.

Their reaction to what happened between them was already heady and significant, but then their essences seem to flow between each other like a firm line joining hearts and minds together.

That was a spectacular effect that visualized their connection in no uncertain terms. They share complete belonging and honesty.

Matthew: What did you find?

Diana: You. Only you. Permalink: You. Only you.

Wow, am I right? The concept swells your heart.

They were already at the point of "may no man tear asunder" in their marriage, but this solidifies them as inseparable, something he couldn't manage to convey to Kit, once one of his dearest friends.

Kit: What of the witch? Are you free of her?

Matthew: Kit! Why can't you understand?! As long as Diana and I are alive, we will never be parted. Never! Permalink: Kit! Why can't you understand?! As long as Diana and I are alive, we will never be parted....

They don't need to prove themselves to anyone because they've proved themselves to each other.

The only sadness to come by the end of this hour was that we only have one remaining. What do you expect from the season finale?

Please drop below and share your thoughts about that and more.

